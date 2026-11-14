San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart, left, incoming San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jim Dantona, California State Assemblymember Dawn Addis and Lucia Stone at an election night party on Nov. 3, 2026. Joan Lynch

Several local candidates solidified their leads in races that are now all but locked up after the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office added nearly 14,000 more ballots to the count on Friday.

According to the election office, 120,183 ballots, or 65.7% of the total sent out to registered voters, had been counted as of the most recent vote drop at 3:23 p.m. That included 112,555 vote-by-mail ballots and 7,628 cast in person.

Following the latest vote drop, Scott Newton appeared to be the next Pismo Beach mayor, while Glenn T. Martin was on his way to being Arroyo Grande’s incoming mayor. Grover Beach mayor Kassi Dee was also poised to be reelected.

Over in Paso Robles, the top-vote getters in mayor and City Council races saw their margins continue to grow.

An estimated 11,137 ballots remain outstanding as the elections office continues counting, according to the county’s unprocessed ballots report.

According to a new state law, counties are required to have the bulk of all tabulation done by Monday, though provisional ballots and those needing signature cures can be counted past that deadline.

County elections officials must certify the election results by Dec. 3.

Top to bottom, left to right: Emily Baranek, Susan Funk, Ian Denchasy and Mike Avila are running for two Atascadero City Council seats in the 2026 election.

Funk and Avila retain leads for Atascadero City Council seats

Mike Avila and Susan Funk both held onto their strong leads in the Atascadero City Council race after new vote totals were released Friday afternoon.

Avila was still the leading voter-getter at 34.3%, followed by Funk with 30.6%. Remaining in the bottom two spots were Emily Baranek with 23.1% and Ian Denchasy with 12%.

The top two candidates will win City Council seats.

Bill Britton, left, Chris Rogalla and Faith Frankel are running for Paso Robles mayor in the 2026 election.

Frankel widens lead for Paso Robles mayor, Bausch continues to slide

Faith Frankel continued to surge over challenger Bill Britton in the race for Paso Robles mayor, extending her lead to more than 500 votes and all but wrapping up a victory.

As of Friday, Frankel led the mayoral race with 45.9% of the vote over Britton, who fell further behind with 41.3%. Chris Rogalla trailed at 12.8%.

Beal won reelection in District 1 with 72.7% of votes vs. 27.3% for Linda C. George, who has since conceded, telling The Tribune, “I want to acknowledge the results as they currently stand.”

And in District 2, incumbent Councilmember Chris Bausch was going down to defeat, running third in a field of three candidates.

As of Friday, he had lost more ground and was now 267 votes short of winning reelection and retaining his seat.

Michael Massey, meanwhile, expanded his lead with 38.7% of the vote and now leads Robert Simoni by 228 votes. Simoni was second with 31.3%, followed by Bausch in third with 30%.

San Luis Obispo City Council member Michelle Shoresman, left, San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart and incoming San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jim Dantona at an election night party on Nov. 3, 2026. Joan Lynch

Incumbents maintain large lead for SLO City Council

In San Luis Obispo, the incumbents were poised for victory on Friday afternoon.

Michelle Shoresman leads the race with 38.2% of the vote, followed by Emily Francis with 37% and Brett Cross in a distant third with just under 24.8% of the vote.

The top two vote-getters in the race will win the two seats up for grabs.

Newton ahead for Pismo Beach mayor, Inman and Olivas lead in City Council race

In Pismo Beach, Scott Newton will be the city’s next mayor, and City Council candidates Manuel Olivas and Stacy Inman will take the two council seats.

Newton held a commanding lead with 66.9% of the vote over opponents Cynthia Replogle and Shelby Bowen, who received 27.5% and 5.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Inman and Olivas were battling for bragging rights, with both comfortably ahead in their council races.

Inman inched ahead of Olivas with just three votes separating the two candidates. Each had earned 32.5% of the vote as of Friday afternoon.

As the top two vote-getters, both will win the City Council seats.

Candidates Clare Malone Prichard and Gianni Scangarello trailed far behind with 17.7% and just over 17.3% of the vote, respectively.

Measure E-26, which would extend mayoral terms to four years, was passing with 53% of votes cast in support as of Friday’s update.

Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Glenn Martin watches results with supporters at an election night party in their home on Nov. 3, 2026. Joan Lynch

Martin maintains strong lead for Arroyo Grande mayor

Glenn T. Martin was set to become Arroyo Grande’s next mayor after the Friday results update.

Martin led the mayoral race with 58.1% of the vote over Sean Shuur, who trailed with 41.9%.

Incumbent City Council members Jim Guthrie and Kate Secrest ran unopposed and will be reelected.

Both the city’s measures were also passing as of the most recent release.

Measure C-26, which would set up a tax on cannabis revenue within the city, had secured just over 65.3% of the vote, while Measure D-26, which would allow state water purchases, was passing with 57.4% voting in favor.

Shilo Terek, Jules Tuggle and Kassi Dee hug after discovering they are ahead in their respective races for Grover Beach City Council and mayor. Joan Lynch

Dee leading for Grover Beach mayor, Terek and Tuggle ahead for City Council

Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee and City Council candidates Shilo Terek and Jules Tuggle put a bow on their races as of the latest results on Friday.

Dee will return as mayor, sitting on a comfortable 11-point lead with 55.8% of the vote over David Swift, who trailed with 44.2%.

In the District 1 council race, Terek was cruising to victory by a slightly larger margin, with 56.5% of the vote over Kelvin Coveduck, who trailed with 43.5%.

And in District 2, Tuggle was in even better shape, leading with 60.1% of the vote over Allen Thompson, who had 39.9%, as of Friday afternoon.

Measure F-26 to limit building heights was passing with 65.8%, and Measure A-26 to make the city clerk an elected position was also ahead with 60.2%.