A car flipped on its roof heading northbound on Highway 101 near Paso Robles and Wellsona, sending one person to the hospital on Nov. 13, 2026. Caltrans traffic camera

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A vehicle reportedly crashed and landed on its roof while heading northbound in the rain on Highway 101 Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

According to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information page, a gray sedan was found by responders on its roof around 3:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway between Paso Robles and Wellsona.

Responders were able to recover a person from the car by 3:24 p.m., after determining that no break in was required, the page said.

Northbound traffic was slowed, but not stopped.

By 3:42 p.m., the person had been transported to Adventist Health Sierra Vista hospital.

By 4 p.m., the CHP incident page did not specify if the injured person was the driver, or if there were any other passengers in the car.