David and Marsha Kelpe were hoping to fly to Dallas and connect to Cincinnati from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Instead they and many others had to change plans as flights were halted nationally in a ground top ordered by the FAA on Nov. 13, 2026. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on all flights across the nation tangled the plans of travelers at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Friday afternoon before eventually being lifted after about four hours.

Around 1 p.m., the FAA issued the ground stop due to an unknown communications issue with air traffic control, unleashing havoc on people showing up for their flights who suddenly had to make other plans.

CNN reported Friday afternoon that the FAA ordered a ground stop for all flights across the country “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” following a communications issue affecting air traffic control.

The ground halt was lifted at about 5:30 p.m., according to news reports, though flight cancellations and delays as a result of the freeze may last through the weekend.

According to FlightAware, more than 10,000 flights within the United States were delayed and more than 5,800 were canceled as of about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

At the SLO airport, a traveler named Cyndi who declined to share her last name told The Tribune she was trying to get home to Nashville when the ground stop was ordered.

She was able to re-book her flight for Saturday, but she was hearing that those flights were filling up quickly.

“What a mess, man!” she said.

Travelers take baggage away from a carousel at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport as flights were halted nationally on Nov. 13, 2026. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Airport spokesperson Joe Goble told The Tribune that flight operations were impacted and suggested travelers check directly with their flight provider before heading to the airport for a scheduled flight.

This is only the second time a nationwide ground stop has been ordered since Sept. 11, 2001. The other occurred in 2023 and was caused by a major computer outage.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed a communications problem at air traffic control centers in a post to X.

Markwayne Mullin, the homeland security secretary, said it would take an extended period of time to resolve the problem, The New York Times reported.

“This isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour,” he said. “This is going to take some time. But once again, everybody is safe. Flights are accounted for, and there should be no fear to the public at all.”

Mullin also said the outage was not due a “nefarious attack,” calling it “just a telecommunication outage.”

Travelers went to the ticket counters at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport as flights were halted nationally on Nov. 13, 2026. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

SLO County travelers respond to abrupt flight changes

Many travelers worked to manage their abrupt schedule changes, with some saying they had to de-board their planes minutes before scheduled take-off.

Alexandria Demeglio told The Tribune she had been at the airport since 4 a.m. after her first two flights were delayed and canceled. After rebooking, her third flight was grounded.

“The universe was telling me not to travel today” she said. “ ... The scariest part is not knowing why the planes are being grounded.”

An American Airlines plane is grounded at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport as flights were halted nationally on Nov. 13, 2026. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Demeglio ended up scrapping her whole trip as a result of the delays.

Another couple, who was about to enter a ride-share to leave the airport at around 2:30 p.m., had already boarded their flight to Wichita, Kansas, for a family reunion when they received word of the ground stop. They were then forced to exit their plane and had to rebook their flight, they said.

Traveler Marsha Kelpe, who planned to travel through Dallas and connect to Cincinnati with her husband David, told The Tribune that displaced travelers weren’t being offered much help as they attempted to switch their schedules and re-book their flights.

David said their plan in the wake of the ground stop was to “Go back to our daughter’s house and try tomorrow.”

Travelers at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport wait at the terminal on Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on all flights. Libbey Hanson/libbey.hanson@thetribunenews.com

And the chaos caused by the ground stop wasn’t limited only to travelers.

One Alaska Airlines agent said it was only her second week on the job.

When she clocked in for her 2:30 shift, she said it was “busy, busy busy.”

She reported that she quickly learned how to rebook flights for Saturday, which were already filling up quickly.

“We are just trying to keep things calm,” she said.

TSA agents working at the airport on Friday afternoon said they didn’t know anything more about the ground stop than what had already been reported.

Travelers’ plans upended around California

The ground stop created a mess of issues all around the state and beyond.

At Sacramento International Airport, most travelers seemed to be taking the delays in stride, with some strategizing about driving to their destinations.

Ariel Scheiner, of Denver, arrived in Sacramento roughly 24 hours ago and doesn’t know when she’ll be able to head home.

The traveler came to Sacramento for a business conference and found herself sitting in Terminal A waiting for any updates United Airlines could provide on her flight.

Travelers await news about the national flight shutdown on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, near the ticketing counter for Southwest Airlines at Sacramento International Airport. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

“I got an update while I was in my Uber that we were on ground stop,” Scheiner said.

The airport issued a travel advisory about the halt, warning travelers of flight delays and urging them to check directly with their airline for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

Sports teams at all levels were grounded at the airport Friday afternoon.

Members of the Sacramento Republic FC professional soccer team were spotted waiting at the Terminal B baggage claim.

The team have an away game scheduled against New Mexico United on Sunday, and team officials did not want to comment on the game’s status.

Collegiate athletes from UC Santa Barbara were also stranded. A co-ed group of cross-country athletes played cards and huddled together on the baggage claim floor.

Student-athlete Manny Correia said the team’s coaches were picking up vans to transport the team. They had just finished competing at a regional cross-country meet and were heading home, Correia said.

The UC Santa Barbara cross country team plays cards while they await word at Sacramento International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, about the national flight shutdown. RENÉE C. BYER/rbyer@sacbee.com

In Fresno, at least one incoming flight from Oakland was turned away and multiple departures were called back from their gates, according to Mark Thorpe, the aviation director at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

He said the FAA made the decision and he was not briefed on why flights were halted, but he added it is rare.

“It must be pretty serious circumstances to have a nationwide grounding,” Thorpe said in a phone call to The Fresno Bee.

He said the silver lining in the airport disruption was that it didn’t come closer to Thanksgiving, the busiest time of year for most travelers. It was unclear how long the stoppage would affect flights and passengers in Fresno, he said.