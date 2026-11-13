Northbound traffic was slow on Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo after a multi-vehicle crash occurred Nov. 13, 2026. Caltrans Traffic Cameras

Northbound traffic was slow on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the Tefft Street off-ramp on Highway 101 in Nipomo at around 1:51 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of a Honda, who was reported as driving recklessly on the road, attempted to pass another vehicle in the center divider before the vehicles crashed, the CHP page said.

A third vehicle may have been involved, but it wasn’t clear, CHP Sgt. Kenneth Antonetti told The Tribune.

The CHP page said one person appeared unconscious, according to reports from the scene, but Antonetti could not confirm if that was the case or if anyone was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Two tow trucks were called for the involved vehicles, Antonetti said.

Both northbound lanes of traffic were slow as a result of the crash, Caltrans traffic cameras showed.