Surfer bails out on a wave as people watch from the Pismo Beach Pier as a storm moves in on Oct. 21, 2026. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Pismo Beach Pier will close this weekend due to forecasted high tides and the potential for ocean waves to “crash over and onto” the popular tourist destination.

The Pier will close starting from midnight Friday through 5 a.m. on Sunday, the City of Pismo Beach announced on Facebook on Friday.

The closure comes as a response to dangerous surf conditions forecast for the weekend by the National Weather Service, including a high surf warning issued from Friday morning through Sunday at 3 a.m.

The warning cited a potential for “dangerously large” breaking waves of 18 to 25 feet with rip currents, as well as a “high risk” of flooding in low-lying coastal areas like beaches, walkways and roads — especially at west-northwest facing beaches like the Oceano Dunes.

According to the city, Pismo Beach could see “15- to 18-foot waves that may crash over and onto the pier decking,” which is why leaders decided to enact the temporary closure.

And while the beach was slated to remain open for the time being, the city said leaders would be keeping an eye on the tides, and warned visitors that beach closures could take effect for public safety, depending on conditions.

Other coastal spots on alert in SLO County

The Pismo Beach Pier may not be the only landmark affected by this weekend’s surf conditions.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, the Cayucos Pier, Morro Bay Harbor entrance and Oceano Dunes could also be impacted by potentially dangerous breaking waves.

California State Parks already announced this week that it was canceling camping reservations at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area between Thursday and Monday, due to the expected conditions.

The county office warned visitors to stay away from areas likely to be impacted.

“Please stay off beaches and coastal walkways, piers and jetties during this time,” it said on Facebook. “Life-threatening surf conditions are expected.”