Police car on the street at night Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday night after they allegedly stole a safe containing about $20,000 worth of items as well as multiple firearms from a San Luis Obispo County home.

The family reported their daughter was held at gunpoint during the incident.

According to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office and emergency scanner traffic, two male suspects stole a number of firearms and a safe from a home on Blue Heron Lane in the Heritage Ranch neighborhood near Lake Nacimiento around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspects had approached the house and forced their way inside when the door was answered, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

One of the suspects reportedly forced the residents’ daughter to bring the small safe, which contained approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry and other items, to the suspects’ vehicle, before pointing a gun at her, according to emergency scanner traffic.

It was also reported that the suspects took multiple guns from the home, before escaping in their vehicle.

After they fled the scene, law enforcement tracked their vehicle to an area near Shandon, using a description of the car and data from license plate readers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla told The Tribune.

The vehicle was spotted traveling along Highway 41 and was stopped near Shandon around 6:40 p.m. in a collaborative effort by the Sheriff’s Office, Paso Robles Police Department, California Fish and Wildlife and the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter, Cipolla said.

The Sheriff’s Office later identified the suspects as 18-year-old Avyel Leyva of Merced and a 17-year-old from Gustine, who the agency did not name because he is a minor.

They were both arrested on charges of armed robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, kidnapping, criminal threats and attempting to dissuade a witness, the Sheriff’s Office release said.

Leyva, who is believed to have ties to a criminal street gang in Merced County, also had a warrant out for his arrest from the Newman Police Department for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm, assault with a firearm on a person, participating in a criminal street gang and making criminal threats, the release said.

As of Friday afternoon, Leyva was being held in custody at the SLO County jail with bail set at $400,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office Who’s In Custody database.

The two suspects were placed under arrest without incident, Cipolla said, and the safe and firearms were returned to the Heritage Ranch residents. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.