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Police presence reported in SLO neighborhood as uniformed officers serve warrant
By Sadie DittenberChloe Shrager,9 days ago
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A warrant was served in a San Luis Obispo neighborhood on Friday morning, leading to a police presence in the area.
A photo posted on the SLO County News Facebook page around 8:30 a.m. showed uniformed officers wearing SWAT-like tactical gear near the intersection of Poinsettia Street and Tank Farm Road.
According to SLO Police Department spokesperson Christine Wallace, police were serving a warrant in the area.
Law enforcement remained at the scene as of 9:20 a.m.
Officers at the home appeared to confiscate several items during their response.
Officers at the scene emerged from the home holding items stashed in brown paper bags, in addition to a laptop and a computer.
When asked by The Tribune if they found what they were searching for, an officer responded that they likely wouldn’t know for a couple of weeks.
The circumstances of the search remained unclear as of 10 a.m.