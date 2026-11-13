The Rosa Butrón de Canet Adobe at 466 Dana St. was selected as the project site for a 20-unit affordable housing project site known as Waterman Village. Under the Waterman Village plan, the adobe would be preserved in the middle of the property and surrounded by tiny homes on three sides. Courtesy of Smart Share Housing Solutions

A 20-unit affordable tiny home village planned around a historic San Luis Obispo adobe is finally cleared to move forward after nearly two years of appeals and a lawsuit.

The Waterman Village project at 466 Dana St. will restore the Rosa Butrón de Canet Adobe and add housing for low-income residents.

Here’s how the project navigated appeals and a lawsuit on its path to approval:

December 2024: The San Luis Obispo Planning Commission unanimously approved Smart Share Housing Solutions’ 20-unit tiny home village, with units ranging from 220 to 264 square feet leasing for roughly $860 to $1,400 a month and the 150-year-old adobe set to be rehabilitated as a community center.

February 2025: Neighbors, adjacent property owner Steve Barasch and the San Luis Obispo Business and Property Owners Association appealed the project to the City Council, arguing the city could forfeit the property under Mary Gail Black’s 1988 donation agreement, which requested the adobe and trees be preserved as a public park.

April 2025: After the City Council denied the appeal, attorney Saro Rizzo filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Property and Business Owners Association, claiming the city and Smart Share broke a condition of Black’s 1989 donor deed, while the city argued her park request was separate from the seven legally binding conditions.

September 2026: A San Luis Obispo Superior Court ruling rejected the plaintiffs’ claims and cleared the project to proceed, with plaintiffs given a 60-day window to appeal and Smart Share expecting construction to run from 2027 to 2029.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.