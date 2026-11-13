The San Luis Obispo Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Jayson Mellom/The Tribune

Police will soon be on the lookout for drunk drivers in San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an “undisclosed location” within city limits starting Friday, Nov. 13, the agency said in a news release.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road,” police said.

Here’s when and where to expect police:

When is DUI checkpoint in SLO County? Where?

The SLO Police Department will conduct the sobriety checkpoint from 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Police didn’t share the exact location of the checkpoint, but said it was “determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.”

What is considered impaired driving in California?

Impaired driving isn’t limited to alcohol use, according to the SLO Police Department.

“Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving,” police said.

Although medicinal and recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, “driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal,” police said.

Am I required to submit to a sobriety test?

Under California law, all drivers are required to stop and submit to a DUI checkpoint inspection when required by law enforcement officials.

Drivers can legally refuse to perform field sobriety tests, according to the Law Offices of Hart J. Levin in Los Angeles.

Field sobriety tests are subjective and may not accurately measure impairment, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.

“A police officer’s opinion can be influenced, and it’s possible that the tests were not conducted exactly according to protocol,” said Cron, Israels & Stark Attorneys at Law, which has offices in Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

Is avoiding a DUI checkpoint legal in California?

In California, you can legally avoid a DUI checkpoint as long as you’re safe and follow traffic laws, Mayr Law Firm in Santa Clara said.

Drivers can turn around or take a different route to bypass the checkpoint.

If you make an illegal turn or drive erratically, law enforcement officers can step in and stop you.

What are penalties for driving under the influence?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles can suspend or revoke your driver’s license if you are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI also face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, SLO police said.