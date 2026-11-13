A sign at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District office on Niblick Road. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The controversy over credit card spending in the Paso Robles school district is starting to look like every other fight dividing this country.

Sides formed before the facts did. Some see a trustee’s referral to the district attorney as necessary oversight; others question how the allegations were presented.

Some trust the district’s outside investigator; others doubt it.

Very few people have seen a receipt, but plenty of minds are made up.

I’ve spent a lot of time with the public records and came away convinced of two things: The questions deserve real answers. And the way we’re going about getting them risks producing a result nobody trusts.

The card statements released under a narrowed records request list dates, merchants and amounts. They don’t show what was bought, who attended, which fund paid or who approved it.

Some charges, like payments to a brewery and a winery or large catering bills, deserve explanation.

The district’s own card handbook says staff appreciation meals are a gift of public funds unless the board has adopted a policy approving them.

Some charges may break district policy, and some may raise legal questions. The statements alone can’t tell us which.

Controls matter, too. The official who administers the card program also carries a card.

That isn’t necessarily improper, but the public should know who reviews and approves those charges. An investigation can find serious control problems even if no one committed a crime.

Allegations should be tested one at a time.

For example, when I examined the claim connecting an administrator’s Bakersfield meals to outside consulting work, the records pointed to a different explanation.

The meal dates matched meetings of a regional school insurance board he serves on, or the following day, and none matched the consulting dates in the invoices I reviewed.

That doesn’t settle whether every meal was reimbursable, and one question remains: how his weekday consulting days were handled. His leave records, contract and any district authorization would help answer that question.

It’s one example, not a verdict on everything else.

That distinction matters.

Questionable spending isn’t automatically criminal, and even serious policy violations don’t establish that a crime occurred.

When we blur that line, people’s jobs, families and reputations pay the price, and a correction months later doesn’t give them back.

State law offers an oversight path.

Under Education Code section 1241.5, the county superintendent of schools may review a district’s spending and internal controls when there is reason to believe fraud, misappropriation or other illegal fiscal practices occurred.

Under that process, the findings are presented to the school board at a public meeting. If the county superintendent finds evidence of fraud or misappropriation, the law requires notice to the district attorney, state authorities and the school board.

Whatever review goes forward, its credibility will depend on how it’s done: a written scope published in advance, ideally covering every district card; independence that’s shown, not claimed; documents before conclusions; a fair chance for the people named to respond; and patience from everyone until the report is out.

None of this puts the board above criticism. Its budgets and formal decisions are public record, and they’re fair game.

If voters don’t like the district’s direction, elections exist to change it. But questions aren’t findings, and an investigation isn’t proof of guilt.

Allegations this serious demand a process rigorous enough to find misconduct where it exists and clear people where it doesn’t.

Paso Robles can do better than the national script. Let’s agree on a fair process first, and then let the facts land wherever they land.

Ty Lewis lives in Paso Robles.