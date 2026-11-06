Super El Niño's first atmospheric river; school board races. Today's top stories

Early simulation of atmospheric river strength late during the second week of November shows the potential for widespread rains across Northern and Central California. The Sacramento Bee

From a potential atmospheric river bearing down on California to a San Luis Obispo County school board race with national overtones, Wednesday’s news cycle covered weather, politics, crime and culture.

Here is a quick look at what The Tribune reported:

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.