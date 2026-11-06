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San Luis Obispo County
Super El Niño's first atmospheric river; school board races. Today's top stories
By Kaytlyn Leslie,8 days ago
From a potential atmospheric river bearing down on California to a San Luis Obispo County school board race with national overtones, Wednesday’s news cycle covered weather, politics, crime and culture.
Here is a quick look at what The Tribune reported:
- Atmospheric river on the horizon: Forecasters are tracking the first atmospheric river of the Super El Niño season, with rain likely hitting California between Nov. 11 and 16. Early projections show Sacramento could receive nearly 2 inches — its entire November average — in just a few days, along with several feet of Sierra snow.
- Conservative school board slate falling short: Four conservative candidates backed by Arroyo Grande’s Harvest Church were trailing in their bids for the Lucia Mar Unified School District board, with teacher Anna Cordero, incumbent Colleen Martin, David Warren and incumbent Donna Kandel leading after early returns. Pastor Curtis Henry had urged his congregation to support “godly” candidates to help flip the board.
- Cambria Italian restaurant closes after 22 years: Lombardi’s Pasta Familia in Cambria served its last meal Monday, owner Monica Melendrez announced in a note posted to the door. Melendrez had kept the family-run spot going since 2021, when her husband Nestor Hernandez died of COVID-19.
- 500-year sentence looms in child sex crimes case: Jose Manuel Venturagarcia, 33, was convicted on 24 felony counts including forcible rape, lewd acts on children and possessing child pornography after a 19-day trial. He faces a maximum sentence of 510 years to life plus 3 years and 8 months when he is sentenced Dec. 16.
- Bullock Lane police response ends peacefully: San Luis Obispo officers responded to the 3500 block of Bullock Lane on Thursday afternoon after receiving a frantic, hard-to-interpret phone call, deploying drones to check the perimeter. A person later turned themselves in without further incident, police said.
- Mee Heng Low documentary premieres Saturday: An 18-minute film by Kristie Chow and Jeffrey Wu spotlighting the historic downtown SLO Chinese restaurant, which closed Aug. 29 after nearly a century, screens for free at the Palm Theatre at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A Q&A with Chow and manager Russell Kwong will follow.
- More election results released: Several San Luis Obispo County candidates strengthened their leads in local races after more results were released Thursday afternoon — while others continued to run in tight races with razor-thin margins.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.