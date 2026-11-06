Who is leading the races for SLO County CSDs? See latest election results

Local residents vote at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. Chloe Shrager/cshrager@thetribunenews.com

The latest election results showed several close contests for Community Services Districts’ Board of Directors seats in Nipomo, Templeton, San Miguel, Oceano and Cambria.

CSD’s typically manage an area’s water supply and fire services, while the county manages other services for the area.

According to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, 72,127 ballots, or roughly 39.4% of registered voters, had been counted as of the most recent vote drop at 4:55 p.m. That included 64,499 vote by mail ballots and 7,628 cast in person.

Many ballots mailed and submitted by drop box remain outstanding, according to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office. County elections officials must certify the election results by Dec. 3.

Here’s a look at which candidates were leading each race as of Thursday afternoon after the latest vote release update.

Nipomo CSD election results so far

Three board of director seats were up for grabs in Nipomo via an at-large vote, which means the top three vote-getters will assume the open seats. Each member serves a four-year term.

As of 4:55 p.m., Tom Glover led the race with 29.2% of the vote. Lois Standring followed with 27.5% of the vote, then Ed Eby with 25.8% and D. Russel “Rusty” Hobbs with 17.5%.

San Miguel CSD latest election results

Five candidates were running for two, four-year seats on the San Miguel CSD Board of Directors.

As of 4:55 p.m., John McClure and John Butler II were on track to win the two open seats, with 27% and 23.6% of the vote, respectively. Andrew Havard followed close behind with 21.5%, Rod Smiley with 15.7% and Owen Davis with 12.3%.

Meanwhile, two candidates were competing to serve the remaining two years of an open seat on the board.

Raynette Martines led the race with 50.9% of the vote, while Berkley Baker followed in second place with 49.2% of the vote.

Templeton CSD election results so far

Two, four-year seats were up for election this year on the Templeton CSD — with three candidates vying for those seats. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

As of 4:55 p.m., Wayne Petersen still had a lead with 42.9% of the vote. Eric Mortensen followed in second place with 39%, while William Nowinski trailed in third with 18.1% of the vote.

Oceano CSD early election results

In Oceano, two candidates competed for the Division 3 seat on the Oceano CSD Board of Directors.

Jonathan Dial was ahead with 66.7% of the vote as of 4:55 p.m. Beverly Joyce-Suneson trailed with 33.3% of the vote.

The Division 2 seat was also available, but no candidates filed to run for that election. On Tuesday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Daniel Contreas to the Division 2 seat.

Cambria CSD election results so far

Cambria had four candidates vying for two Community Services District board seats that each have two-year terms.

Debra Scott and Keith Hinrichsen were ahead in the race, with 37.3% and 29.6% of the vote, respectively. Dennis Dudzik followed with 17%, while Michael Wolfe landed in fourth with 16.2% of the vote.

Candidates appointed to Los Osos CSD

Three seats were available on the Los Osos CSD Board of Directors, but too few people filed for candidacy to necessitate an election.

Only the incumbents filed to run for the Division 1 and Division 4 seats on the Los Osos CSD board.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint those candidates to office. As a result, Chuck Cesna will continue to serve as the Division 1 director and Chris Womack will continue to serve as the Division 4 director.

No one filed for candidacy to run for the open Division 2 seat, according to a county staff report. The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Thomas W. Maier to the Division 2 seat on Tuesday.

Candidates appointed to Avila Beach CSD

No one filed candidacy to run for the three open seats on the Avila Beach CSD Board of Directors, so the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors appointed its new members.

On Tuesday morning, the county board voted unanimously to appoint incumbents Pete Kelley, Ara Najarian and John Janowicz to continue serving on the Avila Beach CSD.