More SLO County election results were just released. See where city races stand

Kassi Dee celebrates as she checks the first round of results posted on election night, Nov. 3, 2026. She was ahead in the race for Grover Beach mayor. Joan Lynch

Several San Luis Obispo County candidates strengthened their leads in local races after more results were released Thursday afternoon — while others continued to run in tight races with razor-thin margins.

According to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, 72,127 ballots, or 39.4% of the total sent out to registered voters, had been counted as of the most recent vote drop at 4:55 p.m. That included 64,499 vote by mail ballots and 7,628 cast in person.

New race results showed incumbents maintaining strong leads in San Luis Obispo’s City Council race and a close mayoral contest in Paso Robles.

Thousands of ballots mailed and submitted by drop box remain outstanding, according to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

According to a new state law, counties are required to have the bulk of all tabulation done by Nov. 16, though provisional ballots and those needing signature cures can be counted past that deadline.

County elections officials must certify the election results by Dec. 3.

Top to bottom, left to right: Emily Baranek, Susan Funk, Ian Denchasy and Mike Avila are running for two Atascadero City Council seats in the 2026 election.

Funk and Avila hold lead for Atascadero City Council seats

Mike Avila and Susan Funk both held onto their early leads in the Atascadero City Council race after new vote totals were released at 4:55 p.m. Thursday.

Avila was still the leading voter-getter at 33.2%, followed by Funk with 32.3%. Trailing the two leaders were Emily Baranek with 23.2% and Ian Denchasy with 11.4%.

The top two candidates who receive the most votes will win the City Council seats.

Incumbent Mayor Charles Bourbeau is running unopposed. As of Thursday afternoon, he had secured 5,174 votes, or 100% of ballots cast.

Bill Britton, left, Chris Rogalla and Faith Frankel are running for Paso Robles mayor in the 2026 election.

Paso Robles mayor race still a nail-biter, Beal and Massey in lead for City Council

Faith Frankel widened her lead over challenger Bill Britton in the race for Paso Robles mayor after the release of new vote totals Thursday, while Kris Beal and Michael Massey maintained their leads for City Council.

As of 4:55 p.m., Frankel led the mayoral race with 45.3% of the vote over Britton, who followed close behind with 42.9% of the vote. Chris Rogalla trailed at 11.9%.

Frankel told The Tribune on Wednesday morning that she was excited about the results of the latest ballot drop, considering this was her first campaign.

“Looks like things are going my way,” she said. “But there’s still a ways to go so we will see what happens.”

Britton told The Tribune at an election party at California Coast Beer Company that he felt optimistic about the initial flood of results that showed he had the lead early on Tuesday night.

“I want to be in the lead the rest of the night,” he said. “Paso is a great place to live with a great potential future. We just need to organize and structure to take advantage of it. And wow, what a great opportunity — so cool.”

Britton had first surged ahead with 103 more votes than Frankel after the first report on Election Night. After all poll ballots were counted early Wednesday morning, the race flipped with Frankel leading by a 133-vote margin.

On Thursday afternoon, the top two candidates were separated by 155 votes.

Bill Britton, Paso Robles mayor candidate, looks at national election returns on Nov. 3, 2026 waiting for local results in Paso Robles. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Beal still held a commanding lead in the District 1 race with 73% of votes against Linda C. George, who trailed far behind at just under 27%.

Beal told The Tribune she was excited about the results so far.

“I am so grateful for all the support that I’ve gotten to do in the community,” she said. “I think the initial results and margin show people appreciate that my priorities and the work that I’ve actually done on the city council. That means a lot to me because, in the end, I’m here to serve the community.”

In District 2, Massey continued to hold a slight lead with 36.1% over Chris Bausch at 32.1% and Robert Simoni at 31.8%.

After all poll ballots had been counted, Massey was ahead by 75 votes. By Thursday afternoon, his lead had slipped slightly to 71 votes.

Massey told The Tribune that he was pleased with the results, and felt that he had given it his all.

“I feel confident that it’s going to go my way the rest of the night,” he said. “So yeah, we got a long way to go. It’s going to be days, days and days. It’s exactly what we expected with three candidates in the race who all campaigned pretty hard and gave it their all.”

San Luis Obispo City Council members Emily Francis, left, and Michelle Shoresman at an election night party on Nov. 3, 2026. Joan Lynch

Incumbents maintain lead for SLO City Council

Incumbents retained significant leads in the race for San Luis Obispo City Council on Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:55 p.m., Michelle Shoresman continued to lead the race with 38.8%, followed by Emily Francis with 35.3% of the vote and Brett Cross trailing behind with just under 26%.

The top two vote-getters in the race will win the two seats up for grabs.

Soon after the first results came in, Shoresman told a crowd during an election night party at The Hub in San Luis Obispo that she was focusing on two key tenets:

“I’ve been nervous, but throughout this whole adventure that I’ve been on through this campaign, I’ve been committed to thinking about this night and thinking about two words: gratitude and hope,” she said.

Francis, meanwhile, noted the challenges of running a campaign.

“I’ve been really grateful to have a hard-fought campaign this time around,” she said during her speech. ”It feels really hard to get out and walk again and talk again, but that’s the thing that really makes this all kind of feel worthwhile in the end, is that connection to community, to hearing what matters to people.”

She added: “I am walking away from this campaign with something incredibly valuable, a deeper connection to this community, and for that I am forever grateful.”

Mayor Erica Stewart was running unopposed and will be reelected.

Newton keeps lead for Pismo Beach mayor, Inman and Olivas ahead in City Council

Pismo Beach mayoral candidate Scott Newton and City Council candidates Manuel Olivas and Stacy Inman were still ahead after new results were released Thursday afternoon.

Newton still held a commanding lead in the mayoral race with 67.6% of the vote over Cynthia Replogle and newcomer Shelby Bowen, who received 27.5% and 4.9% of the vote, respectively.

In the City Council race, Olivas and Inman led the race with 33.2% and 32.6%, respectively. Candidates Gianni Scangarello and Clare Malone Prichard trailed with 17.2% and just under 17% of the vote, respectively.

Measure E-26, which would extend mayoral terms to four years, was passing with 55.3% of votes cast in support as of Thursday’s update.

Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Glenn Martin watches results with supporters at an election night party in their home on Nov. 3, 2026. Joan Lynch

Martin maintains strong lead for Arroyo Grande mayor

Glenn T. Martin was still leading the race to be Arroyo Grande’s next mayor after the Thursday results update.

Martin led the mayoral race with 59.7% of the vote over Sean Shuur, who trailed with 40.3%.

Incumbent City Council members Jim Guthrie and Kate Secrest ran unopposed and will be reelected.

Both the city’s measures were also passing as of the most recent release.

Measure C-26, which would set up a tax on cannabis revenue within the city, had secured just under 66% of the vote, while Measure D-26, which would allow state water purchases, had 58.4% voting in favor.

Dee ahead for Grover Beach mayor, Terek and Tuggle lead for City Council

Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee and City Council candidates Shilo Terek and Jules Tuggle were still leading their respective races after the most recent results drop Thursday afternoon.

“I’m very, very excited to see that the three of us are in the lead,” Dee told the Tribune on election night. “It’s been a wonderful time running with these phenomenal women, and I’m just feeling really good.”

Dee led the mayoral race with 54% of the vote over David Swift, who trailed with 46.1%.

“We still have a long way to go, we still have many ballots to count, but I’m feeling really good about this initial result,” Dee said.

Swift told The Tribune that the mayoral race remained close on election night and was what “I would expect to see with early results.”

Shortly before the first round of results were released election night, Swift told supporters during a watch party at Goofy Foot Grill that he was proud of the grassroots group of community members that came together over the course of his campaign.

“This election is just another milestone in that much, much bigger effort by a community that has come together to do something for their neighbors,” he said.

In the District 1 council race, Terek led with 55.6% of the vote over Kelvin Coveduck, who trailed with 44.4%.

“There’s so much gratitude for the community that I’ve established in my time at Grover Beach, and just how much that has expanded throughout this process,” Terek told The Tribune on election night. “I feel so much gratitude and really just an overwhelming sense of humility and excitement about the future.”

Over in District 2, Tuggle led with 58.4% of the vote over Allen Thompson, who trailed with 41.6%, as of Thursday afternoon.

Measure F-26 to limit building heights was passing with 66.5%, and Measure A-26 to make the city clerk an elected position was also ahead with 60.4%.