Newsom commutes SLO County serial killer Rex Krebs' death sentence. What it means

Rex Allan Krebs, left, and Michael McCrea Whisenhunt are among the 548 California death row inmates whose sentences were commuted by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Nov. 5, 2026, potentially reducing their punishment from execution to life in prison without parole, pending review by the state Supreme Court.

Rex Allan Krebs — the serial killer who hunted, raped and murdered two San Luis Obispo college students in 1998-99 — has had his death sentence commuted in a sweeping decree by Gov. Gavin Newsom that granted clemency to more than 500 inmates remaining on California’s death row.

In the largest mass commutation of death sentences in recent U.S. history, Newsom made the decision Thursday to spare the lives of all of the state’s death row prisoners — including Krebs and another killer from San Luis Obispo County.

Now, Krebs and Michael McCrea Whisenhunt, both convicted of SLO County murders from the 1990s, could see their death sentences reduced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Krebs, 60, was sentenced to execution in July 2001 for the serial kidnapping, rape and murder of two college students, 21-year-old Cal Poly student Rachel Newhouse, who was attacked and abducted on the Jennifer Street Bridge in 1998, and 20-year-old Cuesta College student Aundria Crawford, who was taken from her home the following year.

Coming two years after Kristin Smart went missing, the case was among the most notorious in SLO County history, and the disappearances of two college students spread fear across San Luis Obispo for months before parole officer David Zaragoza identified Krebs as a suspect and the bodies of Newhouse and Crawford were found buried behind his Davis Canyon home near Avila Beach.

Rachel Newhouse, left, and Aundria Crawford went missing within months of each other in late 1998 and 1999. They were abducted and killed by Rex Allan Krebs.

Whisenhunt, 61, was sent to death row by a SLO County judge in October 1996 for torturing 18-month-old toddler Kesha Gurke to death in Paso Robles in 1992. According to Tribune reporting from the time, he scalded the girl — his girlfriend’s daughter — with hot grease and kicked her in the stomach.

Both men are currently in custody at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate locator.

Krebs’ automatic appeal was rejected by the California Supreme Court in 2019, and Whisenhunt’s was rejected in 2008.

“I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” Newsom wrote in an open letter to all California residents defending his controversial act of clemency. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”

The decision angered SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, who has long aligned himself with victims’ rights and saw Newsom’s choice not as an act of morality but rather a “sickening abuse of power.”

“Gov. Newsom just told the families of Rachel Newhouse, Aundria Crawford, Kesha Gurke and every other innocent victim of California’s 548 condemned killers that the killers’ lives matter more,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “Juries chose justice case by case, voters chose it five times and one outgoing governor is trying to erase it all with a pen.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, seen here in October, is seeking to commute the sentences all 548 prisoners who currently face the threat of capital punishment, although the state has not executed anyone since 2006. John Tully/TNS

Can Newsom undo death sentences by himself?

Newsom granted clemency to all 548 inmates on California’s death row, but that doesn’t mean all will have their death sentences reduced to life in prison.

While California’s Constitution grants clemency power to the governor, many of the cases will require an extra level of approval before being reduced, including both of the convicted killers from SLO County.

That’s because commuting the death penalty cases of twice-convicted felons also mandates review by the state’s highest court, with four justices concurring.

Whisenhunt and Krebs were both on parole for previous felony offenses when they were arrested for their murders, putting them on the list for review by the California Supreme Court.

Rex Krebs’ father, Allan Krebs, took this photo of his son during a visit in early 1999. Allan Krebs didn’t know his son had murdered Rachel Newhouse weeks earlier. Courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

With more than half the 548 sentences Newsom seeks to reduce set for review, according to the New York Times, it is unclear how long the process will take.

Whisenhunt’s case has not been active in SLO County since a habeas corpus filing in 2019, but Krebs’ lawyer has been consistently attending hearings to negotiate death penalty fines every few months, with the next scheduled hearing set to take place on Nov. 13, according to local court records. Krebs has not appeared in person.

Rex Allan Krebs, 53 at the time, is seen here in a San Quentin State Prison photo from 2018. He is among 548 death row inmates whose sentences were commuted by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Nov. 5, 2026.

Death penalty moratorium was already in place

Though technically allowable by law, the death penalty has been effectively suspended in California since Newsom placed a moratorium on capital punishment in 2019, and Governor-elect Xavier Becerra has already committed to extending the moratorium when he takes office.

California hasn’t executed anyone since 2006, and the state Supreme Court and federal district courts repeatedly have struck down the death penalty statute as unconstitutional while also ruling it cruel and unusual punishment several times.

However, California voters have continually upheld the statutory right to enforce capital punishment.

At Rex Krebs’ murder trial on March 21, 2001, David Zaragoza shows the jury the 8-ball keychain that belonged to murder victim Aundria Crawford. Zaragoza found it while searching Rex Krebs’ home, he testified in court in Monterey, where the trial was held after a change of venue. Joe Johnston/pool/AP

After the California Supreme Court found that the death penalty constituted cruel and unusual punishment in February 1972, resulting in the removal of 107 inmates from death row, California voters amended the state Constitution in November of that year to make the death penalty mandatory in some criminal cases.

California voters approved a proposition in 1978 reaffirming the death penalty as it currently operates, and in 2012 and again in 2016, rejected ballot measures to repeal capital punishment.

SLO County DA blasts governor’s decision

Considering that history, Dow accused Newsom of having “overruled all five of those votes with one signature.”

“A governor who overrules the people in every capital case at once is not acting as our representative,” Dow wrote. “He is acting as a sovereign king. The government of California is We the People, not one all-wise governor.”

As the law stands today, every death sentence in California requires a first-degree murder conviction, a finding beyond a reasonable doubt that at least one special circumstance applies and a unanimous jury verdict of death over life without the possibility of parole in the separate penalty phase of trial. Every death row case is then sent on automatic appeal to the California Supreme Court.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow at his office June 23, 2026. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

In the cases of Whisenhunt and Krebs, San Luis Obispo County juries sentenced both men to death, and a unanimous California Supreme Court affirmed both judgments.

“Their families have waited decades for the State of California to keep its word,” Dow said. “Today, the governor broke it.”

In his letter to the California people, Newsom acknowledged how his decision may unearth trauma and “excruciating memories for victims’ families,” calling it “among the most difficult of my career,” but he held strong in his “long and deeply held conviction that individually and collectively we are stronger as a society when we reject state-sanctioned killing.”

Dow, however, directed his message toward the victims of convicted killers like Whisenhunt and Krebs and their families:

“You have not been forgotten,” he said. “This office has stood with you from the day your loved one was taken, and we will continue to stand with you now.”