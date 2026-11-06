Police activity in SLO neighborhood ends in battery, vandalism arrest

Law enforcement were set up near the 3500 block of Bullock Street off of Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo during an incident on Nov. 5, 2026. Joan Lynch/jlynch@thetribunenews.com

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A 54-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested on suspicion of battery and felony vandalism on Thursday during an incident that saw numerous police vehicles flock to a SLO neighborhood.

According to a Police Department news release Thursday evening, the department first received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. regarding a “neighbor dispute that turned physical” in the 3500 block of Bullock Lane.

According to the release, a woman reported her neighbor — later identified as Johnathan Dunn — had pushed her and vandalized his vehicle before returning to his home.

Police said Dunn then began to “make phone calls to dispatch and made threatening statements, including numerous threats to harm his roommate with a firearm.”

Officers responded to the area and evacuated nearby homes — included a home-based daycare — and began negotiating with Dunn over the phone, the release said.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department shared on X that police were active in the 3500 block of Bullock Lane in SLO as of 3:38 p.m. That area houses a mobile home park as well as a childcare center, according to Google Maps.

Officer Nolan Parsons, who was at the scene Thursday afternoon, told The Tribune the department had received a frantic phone call that was difficult to interpret, but may have referred to someone being hurt or something being stolen.

The department was also deploying drones into the air to check the perimeter, Nolan told The Tribune.

After an hour, he agreed to exit his residence and surrender.

He was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported, the release said. A later search of his home revealed no firearms.

Dunn was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony vandalism, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing or delaying a peace officer.