California's largest new water project in 50+ years would fill from a river 17 miles away

A stream winds through Colusa County near Maxwell Sites Road, the future location of the proposed Sites Reservoir dam. Daniel Kim/Sacramento Bee file

The California State Water Resources Board approved a water rights permit for the Sites Reservoir project on Wednesday, clearing the way for construction of a 13 mile-long, four mile-wide and 260 foot-deep water body in Colusa County near the farming town of Maxwell in Northern California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated the approval, in the final months of his tenure, of a historic water project he has pushed for years, as the five board members voted over the strenuous objections of environmental groups, fishing advocacy organizations and tribal members who say their heritage will be buried beneath the 1.5 million acre feet of water Sites is one day projected to hold.

The project’s cost is estimated at well above $6 billion. Funding is expected to come from the state, the federal government and financing through water districts that will draw on the reservoir.

Newsom cited the rollercoaster water years he’s led the state through as evidence that Sites, the biggest new water project California will embark on building in over 50 years, was necessary.

“From 2020 to 2022, California went through its driest three-year period on record, followed by nine atmospheric rivers in just three weeks,” Newsom said. “That’s the reality we’re up against. The approval shows California can get big infrastructure projects moving again. Sites Reservoir is a smart investment in our future, helping ensure our communities, farms, and wildlife have the water they need when it matters most. Now it’s time to get shovels in the ground.”

Two major dams

Sites Reservoir, once constructed, will take water off the Sacramento River during times of high flow caused by winter storms and spring flooding. The 1.5 million acre feet of water it can hold at capacity covers the aquatic needs of about 4.5 million California homes, according to Newsom’s office. The project is also designed to provide water to wetland wildlife refuges during dry periods.

Sites is planned 17 miles west of the river itself, and will draw water through a system of canals and pipes to fill the reservoir. That strategy allows the state to store water without disrupting the river system itself, proponents say, as opposed to the fish-killing dams of the past.

The project still involves construction of two major dams, one a more than 300 foot tall structure to be called the Golden Gate Dam, as well as smaller barriers to close gaps in the hills that surround the low-lying depression designated for the reservoir.

Opponents, however, say pulling the amount of water needed to fill the reservoir out of the Sacramento River, far upstream from the Bay Delta and the many wetlands it feeds, remains detrimental to fish populations.