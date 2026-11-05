New film spotlights SLO's historic Mee Heng Low Noodle House. Here's how to see it

Mee Heng Low’s neon sign, seen here on Jan. 23, 2026, was renovated and relit after the San Luis Obispo noodle house won a $50,000 grant for exterior renovations. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Mee Heng Low Noodle House — the popular Chinese restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo that recently closed after nearly a century in business — is being featured in a new documentary premiering in a free showing at the Palm Theatre this Saturday.

The new 18-minute film, “Mee Heng Low,” was created by filmmakers Kristie Chow and Jeffrey Wu to showcase one of the oldest operating Chinese restaurants in the state. At the time of filming, the noodle house had been open for 99 years.

Chow and Wu filmed the documentary over the course of four days, following Mee Heng Low’s manager Russell Kwong while the restaurant’s neon sign was restored and the city celebrated the Chinese New Year.

The film also includes archival home videos from Mee Heng Low’s original owners, the Gin family.

The restaurant was originally helmed by Gin Jack Keen and opened in 1927 amid a wave of successful noodle houses in San Luis Obispo’s Chinatown around the turn of the 20th century.

Mee Heng Low has since shut down, closing its doors on Aug. 29. It was one of San Luis Obispo’s longest-running businesses and the last Chinese operation in the city’s Chinatown.

Anna Gin is shown preparing food for Peggy and Gow Gin, all members of the prominent Gin family that for more than five decades owned and operated the popular San Luis Obispo Chinese restaurant, Mee Heng Low. This photo is from a Gin family cookbook. Gin family

New documentary shows behind-the-scenes look at beloved noodle house

Chow, a public historian who focuses on Chinese American history through a food lens, was originally inspired to document Mee Heng Low after falling in love with the restaurant’s noodle dishes while on a road trip through the Central Coast.

She felt an urgency to capture the 99-year-old noodle house while the business’ building was in limbo and Kwong considered shutting down the place for good.

At first, Chow was interested in preserving the restaurant’s history, but as she followed Kwong through his daily life stewarding the noodle house, the central question of the film shifted.

“He cares so much about the work, and he deeply cares about it, and he’s doing a really good job with it,” she said. “But can he sustain his own livelihood with this work? And that is a question I feel like a lot of us ask.”

Wu, the film co-director and cinematographer, said the documentary was digitally shot but edited to emulate film stock — that way the new footage feels timeless and intimate, like the restaurant itself.

“Anyone who has been to the restaurant can attest to how cozy it feels to eat there,” Wu said in an email. “The wine-red walls upstairs, the two-top table by the window, the chrome and glass display case filled with antiques. It’s a place where you can feel the history. So when we took the footage into post-production, preserving that feeling and immersing the audience in it was a priority.”

The neon sign at Mee Heng Low in San Luis Obispo has been restored and relit, seen here on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Leila Touati/ltouati@thetribunenews.com

How to watch Mee Heng Low documentary

The short documentary is playing at the Palm Theatre at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The one-day only free community event will include a presentation of the film followed by a Q&A with Chow and Kwong.

You can RSVP to the screening at the Palm Theatre website.