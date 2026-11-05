SLO County man faces 500-year sentence for rape, child sex crimes

San Luis Obispo County resident Jose Manuel Venturagarcia was convicted on Nov. 4, 2026, of 24 felonies for molesting three children for years, raping an adult woman and possessing child porn. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office

A San Luis Obispo County man was convicted on Wednesday of molesting three children for years, raping an adult woman and possessing child porn.

He faces a sentence totaling over 500 years in prison for his crimes.

Jose Manuel Venturagarcia, 33, knew and had access to the victims through extended family and neighborhood ties, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

The abuse occurred in Paso Robles between January 2020 and July 2024, the release said.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Venturagarcia sexually abused a young girl in his extended family repeatedly for more than two years — often in his car while the child’s mother was at work — starting when she was about 8 years old, the release said.

To silence her, Venturagarcia phsyically abused the girl, threatened to kill her mother and showed her a weapon he kept in the center console of his car, the release said.

The girl came forward about the abuse in July 2024, after which her mother reported that Venturagarcia had also raped her on two occasions, in December 2021 and January 2022, the release said. Venturagarcia had intimidated her into silence for years.

“Three children and a young mother in our community lived for years under the control of a man who used force, threats and fear to keep them silent,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “He told them no one would listen. He was wrong.”

When Venturagarcia was arrested on July 7, 2024, a forensic search of his phone uncovered images of a young boy that constituted child pornography.

Investigators also connected Venturagarcia to a separate 2023 report of another young girl in the same apartment complex who had disclosed that he had sexually abused her on two occasions when she was about 9 years old, the release said.

“These survivors found the courage to speak, our investigators and prosecutors listened and this week a jury of 12 citizens unanimously told them: ‘We believe you,’” Dow said. “Nothing can undo what was taken from these victims, but this verdict ensures the man who harmed them will be held fully accountable and will never again be in a position to prey on a child.”

After a 19-day trial and a day of deliberations, a SLO County jury found Venturagarcia guilty on 24 felony counts including two counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible sexual penetration, 18 counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 years of age — 17 of them by force — as well criminal threats and possession of child sexual abuse material, commonly described as child pornography.

The jury also found true several special allegations that the crimes were committed against multiple victims as well as the aggravating factors that the victim was particularly vulnerable and that Venturagarcia held a position of trust and confidence, the release said.

These factors allow the judge to impose a higher sentence.

In all, Venturagarcia faces a maximum sentence of 510 years to life plus 3 years and 8 months in state prison. He is not eligible for probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 16.

“To any child or adult who is being hurt by someone they trust: It is not your fault, you will be believed and you will not stand alone,” Dow said.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused can call the San Luis Obispo County 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at (805) 781-KIDS (5437) or toll-free at 1-800-834-KIDS (5437).

Survivors of sexual assault can receive free, confidential support 24 hours a day through the Lumina Alliance Crisis and Information Line at 805.545.8888, and through the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Assistance Center at 805.781.5821. In an emergency, call 911.