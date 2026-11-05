‘Godly' conservatives attempted a SLO County school board takeover. They're all losing

A contentious Lucia Mar Unified School District board meeting on May 6, 2025, kicked off with crowds of people rallying outside the board room over the issue of transgender students’ participation in school sports and use of the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Voters appeared poised to reject a slate of conservative candidates one local church hoped would flip the Lucia Mar school board to a “godly” majority.

Of the 10 candidates vying for four contested seats on the school board, Sarah Moreland, Julie Tizzano, Traci Bognuda and Eilene Pham were all trailing, some by large margins, after the election night vote count of early mail-in and polling place ballots, despite the efforts of Harvest Church in Arroyo Grande, which over the course of the year appears to have been working behind the scenes to overhaul the board.

Instead, teacher Anna Cordero, incumbent Colleen Martin, educator and attorney David Warren, and incumbent Donna Kandel held the lead in each of their races, with all precincts reporting and more than 60,000 mail-in ballots counted as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

Cordero led the Trustee Area 3 race by more than 17 percentage points, receiving 50.3% of the vote, while Martin maintained a more than 12-point lead with 43.7% of the vote in Trustee Area 5.

Meanwhile, Warren held a strong 18-point lead with 59.2% of the vote in Trustee Area 6, while Kandel received 54% of the vote in the Trustee Area 7 race — leaving her with the narrowest gap between herself and her opponent: just over 8 percentage points.

Lucia Mar school board candidate Anna Cordero smiles at an election night party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Joan Lynch/jlynch@thetribunenews.com

At least for now, those early results left a group of four conservative candidates on the outside looking in, signaling a potential win for voters concerned about conservatives gaining control of the school board, which in recent years has become a forum for debates over the rights of transgender students, and has encountered several unsuccessful challenges against books largely centered on the experiences of LGBTQ+ youth and people of color.

“I believe our community has expressed a resounding disapproval of the ideology and tactics that have roiled our school board for almost two years,” Kandel told The Tribune on Wednesday afternoon.

The tallies from Tuesday’s election are still far from final. The Clerk-Recorder’s Office will continue to process voting results over the next two weeks, with the next vote drop expected Thursday night or Friday of this week, The Tribune reported Wednesday.

Who’s leading in SLO County’s school board races? See the latest results

Four conservative candidates trail in SLO County school board race

Moreland, Tizzano, Bognuda and Pham were the subjects of recent scrutiny after Harvest Church Pastor Curtis Henry signaled to his congregation that they should support “godly” candidates in order to help local school board offices be “changed for Jesus.”

That sermon, which occurred on Oct. 25, came after other public comments that had previously been made by church leaders claiming they held some responsibility for the recruitment of four school board candidates.

Members of the congregation were encouraged to find out more information about those candidates at a church table, including their names and voting areas. It’s unclear exactly who the four candidates were, but Tizzano confirmed to The Tribune that her campaign information was shared in the church building after she says she put the information on the table.

According to legal experts who were previously provided with quotes and details from the incidents, Harvest Church may have violated the rules regulating the political activity of nonprofit organizations — potentially risking its tax-exempt status.

Clockwise from top left, conservative candidates Sarah Moreland, Eilene Pham, Traci Bognuda and Julie Tizzano were trailing in their races for Lucia Mar school board after the full election night vote totals were released.

The conservative candidates, including university lecturer and life coach Moreland, business owner Tizzano, incumbent Pham and nonprofit director Bognuda, all received the endorsement of the group People for Better Schools, which was responsible for the “No Porn in Our Schools” signs that popped up around the South County ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The four also received the endorsement of State Assembly candidate Shannon Kessler, who was running on a campaign showcasing her mission to “Save Girls’ Sports” — a slogan that is also the name of a local group she founded to oppose transgender girls’ participation in girls sports in SLO County, and specifically in Lucia Mar, which is Kessler’s home district.

As of Wednesday, Kessler was also trailing in her race against incumbent Dawn Addis.

Harvest Church lead pastor Curtis Henry speaks about a push to get “godly people” elected to public office in San Luis Obispo County in a livestreamed sermon on Oct. 25, 2026. Harvest Church/YouTube

The four school board candidates were also all affiliated with conservative and former school board candidate Paul Bischoff, who lost his election for a seat on the board in 2024. Bischoff was serving as treasurer for each of the candidates’ campaigns, according to the SLO County campaign finance portal.

The four candidates denied being recruited or approached by anyone with Harvest Church to run for public office. Tizzano is the only candidate who told The Tribune she attends Harvest Church.

And while Harvest Church did not respond to The Tribune directly, Henry in a sermon on Sunday detailed some of the church’s past political activity and denied that the church violated the Johnson Amendment — the law regulating political activity for tax-exempt organizations. He also claimed the church had been harassed after a video of his comments from the previous week circulated online.

The title of Sunday’s sermon was “We Are Hated.”

SLO County school board candidates react to early leads

On Wednesday, The Tribune reached out to the slate of four conservative candidates in addition to the candidates leading each of the races at the time.

Bognuda, who was behind Kandel with 45.9% of the vote, told The Tribune that running for office had been a “wonderful opportunity” that would continue — but she was waiting for the final results before offering a full reaction.

Kandel, however, expressed confidence that she would maintain her lead in the race even as future vote tallies are dropped. She commended her opponent and said she intended to continue serving students regardless of the outcome.

Kandel also spoke to the political division that the school board has been forced to respond to over the past several years.

“As a public school district, we welcome all kids, we teach all kids, and we strive to create a safe and affirming environment for all the students under our care,” she said, adding that she trusts the professionals who select books for the district’s libraries, and trusts parents to monitor what their children are reading.

Havest Church’s West Campus is located at 124. W Branch Street in the Village of Arroyo Grande. Sadie Dittenber/sdittenber@thetribunenews.com

“I agree with the majority of Americans who reject the notion that a small minority of community members would ban books for other people’s children,” Kandel said. “And I affirm that no child should be singled out for verbal abuse or discriminatory treatment, as has been displayed and advocated for repeatedly, from a small extremist group, at our board meetings.”

After the certification of the election results, Kandel said she hoped the school board could return to its mission of serving students.

Meanwhile, Warren said he was feeling good about his race and was thankful for his campaign team.

If elected, Warren told The Tribune he was “looking forward to working collaboratively with the other board members and administration to arrive at considered decisions in the best interests of all of the children of the Lucia Mar Unified School District.”

Moreland, who was trailing behind Cordero with 32.4% of the vote but was above the race’s third candidate, incumbent Andrea Naemi-Vergne as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, said it was “an absolute privilege and honor to participate in this race” regardless of what the final results are.

Colleen Martin, right, takes a selfie while watching returns in her bid for reelection to the Trustee Area 5 seat on the Lucia Mar school board. Joan Lynch

Cordero told The Tribune she was grateful for the early results, but was still waiting for the remainder of ballots to be counted. If elected, she had a list of items she’d like to start working on, including academic progress and student services.

“Thank you to everyone who shared their time, ideas and stories with me during this campaign,” she said.

Martin told The Tribune she was satisfied with the “promising results” from Tuesday night’s vote counts.

“With over half the votes in, I am pleased that the Lucia Mar voters voted for confidence, experience and commitment,” she said. “I look forward to encouraging all the candidates and their supporters to work together towards making our schools the best they can be!”

Tizzano — who was trailing behind Martin with 30.9% of the vote, but was ahead of third candidate Sarah Johnson-Barash — and Pham had not responded to The Tribune’s request for comment as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Harvest Church representatives as well as campaign treasurer Bischoff had also not immediately responded.