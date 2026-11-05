SLO County Italian restaurant closes. ‘You will always be a part of our family'

Lombardi’s Pasta Familia in Cambria had its last day in business on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Leila Touati/ltouati@thetribunenews.com

A family-run Italian restaurant in North County shut its doors for good this week after 22 years.

Lombardi’s Pasta Familia in Cambria had its last day in business Monday, according to a sign posted outside the restaurant’s door.

“This restaurant has always been so much more than a business to us,” the sign said. “It has been a part of our family, our lives, and our story. Over the years, many of you have become more than customers. You have become friends, familiar faces, and an extension of our family. We have been fortunate to share so many meals, celebrations, conversations, and memories with all of you.”

Monica Melendrez has run Lombardi’s since 2021, when her husband, Nestor Hernandez, lost his battle with COVID-19 and passed away.

Nestor Hernandez, owner-operator of Lombardi’s restaurant in Cambria (at left), died Feb. 8, 2021, after a three-week battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus. He and his family are shown here on Thanksgiving 2020, on the occasion of daughter Xochitl’s first communion. They are from left, Nestor Hernandez, wife Monica Melendrez and their children Isai, Xochitl and Zahaira, with baby Itzael in front. Courtesy photo

“For over 15 years, my husband poured his heart and soul into this restaurant,” the sign said. “After losing him to COVID, I made the decision to carry on what he had built, keeping our family-owned Italian restaurant going and continuing to serve the amazing community that has supported us through so much.”

Now, Melendrez is closing Lombardi’s to “slow down, spend more precious time with her family, and embrace the moments that matter most.”

Lombardi’s serves classic Italian dishes including lasagna, pizza and spumoni, and was open for its last day on Monday from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

“Thank you for being part of our story for over 20 years,” the sign said. “You will always be a part of our family.”