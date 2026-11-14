🚨 Inmate convicted for violent threat against local correctional officer

A San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted Mark Randall Fawcett (40), an inmate at California Men’s Colony, of making a felony criminal threat against a CDCR correctional officer.

On November 25, 2025, while the officer was on duty at the prison, Fawcett told him he would get a gun, go to the officer’s home, and shoot him, causing the officer to fear for his and his family’s safety. Evidence showed Fawcett was already in prison for crimes including stalking and threatening to kill a public official, and had family in San Luis Obispo County with a parole date by the end of 2026.

The jury returned its guilty verdict on November 12, 2026, and also found that Fawcett has a prior 2018 criminal threats conviction, making this a serious felony strike.

Sentencing is set for December 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 6 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, where Fawcett faces up to 11 additional years in state prison.

Questions can be directed to Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805-781-5819.