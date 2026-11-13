Veterans and their families are invited to a free Veteran Wellness Event on Thursday, November 19 from 4:00–6:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. Activities include a food truck with free food, yoga, crafts, plant potting, games, and more, and guests may come and go at any time during the event. For details, contact Hannah Wright at (805) 540-4198; the event is presented by TMHA Vet Well and County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Veterans Services of San Luis Obispo County