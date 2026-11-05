High surf and coastal flood advisory for local beaches

A Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory are in effect for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. From 1 AM Friday to 10 PM PST Monday, waves of 10 to 16 feet and strong rip currents are expected. High tides of 7.1 to 7.4 feet each morning may cause sea water to flood low spots.

Flooding may affect beach parking lots, bike paths, and harbor walkways, and may cause moderate beach erosion. There is a higher risk of ocean drowning, and large waves can wash people off beaches and rocks or capsize small boats near shore. People should stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers, keep off rock jetties, and avoid driving through flooded areas or around barricades.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®