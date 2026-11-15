San Luis Obispo has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Woods Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream with black markings

Cream with black markings Weight: 82 lbs

82 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Woods Humane Society

Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10

Tulip is a big, beautiful young shepherd mix with a cream coat and black accents. She’s still very much a youngster and will benefit from continued training, structure, and exercise with her new family.

👉 Meet Tulip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Weight: 13.6 lbs

13.6 lbs Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Woods Humane Society

Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10

Dewalt is a tiny black-and-white puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a young pup, he’ll need patience, gentle guidance, and lots of positive experiences.

👉 Meet Dewalt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)

Shepherd mix (unknown type) Age: Young (about 6–7 months)

Young (about 6–7 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tri-color markings

Black with tri-color markings Weight: 58 lbs

58 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Woods Humane Society

Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10

Canelo is a handsome young shepherd mix with a black coat and tri-color highlights. He’s still in his teenage dog phase and will do best with someone ready to keep up his training and give him plenty of activity.

👉 Meet Canelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Woods Humane Society

Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10

Peaches is, as her name suggests, sweet as can be. The shelter was scary for her at first, but she’s been coming out of her shell with time, patience, treats, and the help of a small dog friend who shows her the world isn’t so frightening. She’s still a pup and still learning, but once she warms up, her sweet and silly side really shines.

👉 Meet Peaches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the San Luis Obispo area, consider visiting Woods Humane Society or giving them a call at (805) 543-9316 ext.10 to learn more about these dogs and others waiting for homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.