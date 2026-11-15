San Luis Obispo has some very special cats hoping to find their forever families. All of these kitties are with a trusted local rescue and are ready to bring love and fun into your home.

Breed: Short-haired Maine Coon / Domestic Shorthair mix

Short-haired Maine Coon / Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Feline Network of the Central Coast

Phone: (805) 550-9064

Neptune is described as “the perfect fellow” for a reason. He loves attention, affection, snuggles, other cats, visitors, and pretty much any company that comes to the house. He’s expected to do well with kids, and to be comfortable with both cats and dogs, sliding easily into most homes.

He has lush, beautiful fur and a sweet, social nature that makes him a great match for families or anyone wanting a friendly companion.

👉 Meet Neptune and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Babies (about 3 months)

Babies (about 3 months) Gender: Mostly female (litter mix)

Mostly (litter mix) Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Feline Network of the Central Coast

Phone: (805) 550-9064

This litter of kittens is a very social, loving, affectionate, and playful bunch. They would be happy adopted in pairs or as new friends for your current pets.

From the description:

Pip & Poe (sisters): Described as “perfect kittens” – sweet, fearless, soft, and gentle lap babies.

Described as “perfect kittens” – sweet, fearless, soft, and gentle lap babies. Fitz: Funny, confident, and likes to stay close; he zooms around and then crashes on a lap.

Funny, confident, and likes to stay close; he zooms around and then crashes on a lap. Tilly: Sweet and shy with a gentle nature.

If you’re looking for a pair of kittens or a new buddy for your resident cat, this group has a personality for everyone.

👉 Meet this kitten crew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red bullseye tabby

Shelter: Feline Network of the Central Coast

Phone: (805) 550-9064

Spanky is a “magical” little guy with striking yellow-orange bullseye tabby markings (concentric circles on his sides). He loves smooches, snuggles, and sleeping next to you at night, and he enjoys romping with other pets in the home.

He’s described as social, loving, and affectionate. His future person will enjoy his cheek kisses and the way he wraps his arms around your arm like a tiny hug.

👉 Meet Spanky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in San Luis Obispo or nearby, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Feline Network of the Central Coast at (805) 550-9064 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.