🚨 New E. coli case linked to SLO preschool; what families should know

The SLO County Public Health Department has confirmed one new Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (E. coli O157) case from person-to-person spread at a preschool in San Luis Obispo. This person did not visit Brookshire Farms, but is believed to have been exposed through one of the five earlier Brookshire Farms cases. They developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), were hospitalized, and are now recovering at home.

Because the transmission is thought to have happened at the school, families were notified, deep cleaning is underway, and the affected classrooms will be closed on Monday.

Public Health reminds residents:

Watch for severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (especially bloody), vomiting, or fever .

. Call a healthcare provider right away if you or your child has bloody diarrhea or severe cramps .

if you or your child has . Young children under 5 , older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

, older adults, and people with are at higher risk of serious illness. Protect your family by washing hands with soap and water, washing fruits and veggies, keeping raw foods separate, and avoiding untreated water and unpasteurized milk/juice.

Families needing emotional support for kids can use BrightLife Kids, a free online parent support app for ages 0–12.