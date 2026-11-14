San Luis Obispo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, imaging, and respiratory care. If you’re licensed and ready to work on the Central Coast, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Adventist Health Sierra Vista

Adventist Health Sierra Vista Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Pay: $52.17–$83.56/hour base (plus differentials/bonuses per listing)

Med-surg RN role in a 162-bed acute care hospital with trauma and NICU services. Good fit if you have 1+ year med-surg experience, a CA RN license, and want steady days in a coastal hospital setting.

Employer: Adventist Health Sierra Vista

Adventist Health Sierra Vista Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Pay: Not listed

Advanced imaging role where you’ll regularly work in at least three modalities (CT, MRI, mammo, US, NM, PET, etc.). Great for experienced radiologic technologists with ARRT, CA RT license, BLS, and at least one advanced modality certification.

(Note: Another posting for this same job exists, but it’s the same role, so only this one is listed.)

Employer: UCLA Health

Location: San Luis Obispo region, CA

Type: Per diem, variable schedule

Pay: $43.87/hour

Float LVN role across primary care, specialty, and cancer care clinics. You’ll need a CA LVN license with IV/Blood Withdrawal, BLS, and be able to travel between local clinics with at least 2 weekdays + 1 weekend/month availability and 2 weeks of full-time training.

Employer: Cure Healthcare Staffing, LLC

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Type: 13-week travel contract, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: Approx. $2,062/week (per listing; includes taxable + tax-free components)

Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist assignment, 3x12 night shifts, 13 weeks. Requires CA RRT license, AHA BLS & ACLS, 2 years recent RRT experience, and living 50+ miles from the facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; coastal jobs here tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.