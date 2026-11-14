San Luis Obispo is busy right now with front-line customer roles, from telecom to banking to grocery. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$27.06/hour base + commission (target $10,296/year); base pay listed as $18.00/hour with potential to earn $22.95/hour through commission and incentives

Face of Spectrum in the store, helping new and existing customers with internet, TV, and mobile. Great fit if you’re bilingual in Spanish, tech-comfortable, and like a fast-paced, sales-focused role with perks like free/discounted services.

Employer: SESLOC Credit Union

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line banking role at a local, not-for-profit credit union. You’ll handle cash, deposits, and loan payments while helping members with friendly, accurate service and supporting community-focused events.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,304 – $110,100.31/year

Lead store operations in a busy natural grocery store, overseeing teams, sales, and food safety. Good for experienced retail leaders who want strong pay, career growth, store discounts, and a role that mixes people leadership with hands-on floor work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.