undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Luis Obispo
DUI checkpoint planned on Marsh Street Nov. 13
11 days ago
The San Luis Obispo Police Department will run a DUI checkpoint on Friday, November 13, 2026 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo. Drivers in this area should expect traffic delays and DUI screening during these hours.
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Luis Obispo Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.