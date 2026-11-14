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🐱 Sweet San Luis Obispo Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
San Luis Obispo has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes. All three are young, friendly tabbies waiting at Woods Humane Society.
Eclair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Weight: 4.7 lbs
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Woods Humane Society
- Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10
Eclair is a petite brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a curious look. She’s still very young and would love a safe, indoor home where she can grow up feeling secure and loved.
👉 Meet Eclair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Madeleine
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Weight: 4.5 lbs
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Woods Humane Society
- Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10
Madeleine is a fluffy brown tabby and white kitten with medium-length fur. She’s still a baby and will need gentle guidance as she learns all about home life, toys, and cozy naps.
👉 Meet Madeleine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ganache
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Weight: 4.6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Woods Humane Society
- Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10
Ganache is a handsome brown tabby and white boy with short, sleek fur. He’s the perfect age to settle into a new family and learn good kitten manners.
👉 Meet Ganache and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the San Luis Obispo, CA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Woods Humane Society at (805) 543-9316 ext.10 or visit their website to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.