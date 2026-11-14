San Luis Obispo has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes. All three are young, friendly tabbies waiting at Woods Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 4.7 lbs

4.7 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Woods Humane Society

Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10

Eclair is a petite brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a curious look. She’s still very young and would love a safe, indoor home where she can grow up feeling secure and loved.

👉 Meet Eclair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Weight: 4.5 lbs

4.5 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Woods Humane Society

Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10

Madeleine is a fluffy brown tabby and white kitten with medium-length fur. She’s still a baby and will need gentle guidance as she learns all about home life, toys, and cozy naps.

👉 Meet Madeleine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby and white

Weight: 4.6 lbs

4.6 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Woods Humane Society

Phone: (805) 543-9316 ext.10

Ganache is a handsome brown tabby and white boy with short, sleek fur. He’s the perfect age to settle into a new family and learn good kitten manners.

👉 Meet Ganache and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the San Luis Obispo, CA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Woods Humane Society at (805) 543-9316 ext.10 or visit their website to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.