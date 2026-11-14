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San Luis Obispo
📢 What City Council decided at the Nov. 10 SLO meeting
12 days ago
📢 Key takeaways from San Luis Obispo’s Nov. 10 Council meeting
Here’s what your City Council covered on Nov. 10 in San Luis Obispo:
- Natural gas leaks update: Four gas leak incidents occurred downtown between Oct. 8 and Nov. 5. The natural gas system is reported as safe, and public safety remains the top priority. Details and inspection updates: www.socalgas.com/slo. Impacted businesses can file claims at www.socalgas.com/about-us/claims.
- Water quality: Council approved replacing aging filters at the City’s Water Treatment Plant to help keep drinking water safe and clean.
- City budget: For fiscal year 2025–26, the City ended with about $12 million in unspent funds and restored reserves. Council set aside $2 million for El Niño storm preparation, response, and repairs.
- Rental registry: Staff will prepare an RFP to hire a consultant to develop a rental registry program.
- Future planning: Council began work on the next two-year financial plan and the first four-year strategic plan. A Community Priorities Survey goes live Nov. 16 at slocity.org/OpenCityHall. The 2027 Community Forum is set for Jan. 28, 2027.
- City leadership: City Manager Whitney McDonald will resign in January; Council will meet in closed session to plan next steps.
You can see more at slocity.org/Budget, view agendas at slocity.org/agendas, and sign up for updates at slocity.org/subscribe. Media contact: Whitney Szentesi, 805-783-7716, wszentes@slocity.org.
More Info: Nov. 10 Council Meeting Recap | City Services News...
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