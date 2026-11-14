📢 Key takeaways from San Luis Obispo’s Nov. 10 Council meeting

Here’s what your City Council covered on Nov. 10 in San Luis Obispo:

Natural gas leaks update: Four gas leak incidents occurred downtown between Oct. 8 and Nov. 5 . The natural gas system is reported as safe, and public safety remains the top priority. Details and inspection updates: www.socalgas.com/slo . Impacted businesses can file claims at www.socalgas.com/about-us/claims .

Four gas leak incidents occurred downtown between . The natural gas system is reported as safe, and public safety remains the top priority. Details and inspection updates: . Impacted businesses can file claims at . Water quality: Council approved replacing aging filters at the City’s Water Treatment Plant to help keep drinking water safe and clean.

Council approved replacing aging filters at the City’s to help keep drinking water safe and clean. City budget: For fiscal year 2025–26 , the City ended with about $12 million in unspent funds and restored reserves. Council set aside $2 million for El Niño storm preparation, response, and repairs.

For fiscal year , the City ended with about in unspent funds and restored reserves. Council set aside for storm preparation, response, and repairs. Rental registry: Staff will prepare an RFP to hire a consultant to develop a rental registry program .

Staff will prepare an RFP to hire a consultant to develop a . Future planning: Council began work on the next two-year financial plan and the first four-year strategic plan . A Community Priorities Survey goes live Nov. 16 at slocity.org/OpenCityHall . The 2027 Community Forum is set for Jan. 28, 2027 .

Council began work on the next and the first . A goes live at . The is set for . City leadership: City Manager Whitney McDonald will resign in January; Council will meet in closed session to plan next steps.

You can see more at slocity.org/Budget, view agendas at slocity.org/agendas, and sign up for updates at slocity.org/subscribe. Media contact: Whitney Szentesi, 805-783-7716, wszentes@slocity.org.