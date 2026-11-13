⚠️ City email responses delayed by Microsoft 365 outage

A global Microsoft 365 outage is slowing down how fast the City of San Luis Obispo can receive and answer emails from the community.

City staff and officials started experiencing problems this morning, and their access to Microsoft Outlook is reduced. This means it will take longer than usual to get a reply if you email a City department or staff member right now.

It’s not yet clear when the issue will be fixed.

For updates on the outage, Microsoft is posting information at https://status.cloud.microsoft and on X at https://x.com/MSFT365Status/status/2120938282204688468.