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Basketball

Youth basketball clinic opens for registration

6 days ago
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Registration is open for a youth Pre-Season Basketball Clinic at Bishops Peak Elementary School on Mondays and Wednesdays, November 30 – December 15, 2026. Sessions run 3:30–4:30 p.m. for ages 6–8 and 4:45–5:45 p.m. for ages 8–12, and youth will learn basic dribbling, passing, shooting, and team play. More information: https://slorecactivities.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department

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