Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
San Luis Obispo

Arrest after dispute on Bullock Lane

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvWpd_1Gp49QFC00

On Thursday, November 5, 2026 around 2:30 pm, police went to the 3500 block of Bullock Lane for a neighbor fight. A woman said her neighbor, Jonathan Dunn, pushed her and damaged her car, then went back inside his home. Dunn then called police dispatch and made many threats to hurt his roommate with a gun.

Officers came to the area, cleared nearby homes, including a home daycare, and talked with Dunn by phone for about one hour. Dunn then came out and gave up. No one inside the home was hurt. Dunn was arrested for felony vandalism, misdemeanor battery, and delaying an officer, and taken to county jail. Police searched the home and did not find any guns.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Luis Obispo Police Department

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments