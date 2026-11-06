Arrest after dispute on Bullock Lane

On Thursday, November 5, 2026 around 2:30 pm, police went to the 3500 block of Bullock Lane for a neighbor fight. A woman said her neighbor, Jonathan Dunn, pushed her and damaged her car, then went back inside his home. Dunn then called police dispatch and made many threats to hurt his roommate with a gun.

Officers came to the area, cleared nearby homes, including a home daycare, and talked with Dunn by phone for about one hour. Dunn then came out and gave up. No one inside the home was hurt. Dunn was arrested for felony vandalism, misdemeanor battery, and delaying an officer, and taken to county jail. Police searched the home and did not find any guns.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Luis Obispo Police Department