👔 San Luis Obispo Exec & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Salaries

San Luis Obispo is buzzing with high‑level leadership roles right now, especially in education, aerospace, and power delivery. If you’ve got senior management experience, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: California Polytechnic State University–San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly)

California Polytechnic State University–San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly) Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 anticipated hiring range

Lead Cal Poly’s parent philanthropy and student success fundraising strategy. You’ll manage a team of fundraisers, own a portfolio of high‑capacity parent donors, and shape campus‑wide initiatives that support students. Strong fundraising, strategy, and leadership experience required; bachelor’s degree + 7 years progressive experience (or equivalent) and 2+ years managing people.

Employer: Redwire Defense Tech

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA or Huntsville, AL

or Huntsville, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000 – $300,000

Top‑tier role overseeing all U.S. Defense Tech manufacturing and engineering sites, including aerospace and unmanned systems. You’ll manage General Managers, own multi‑site P&L, drive operational standards, and partner closely with the COO. Requires 15+ years senior leadership in defense/aerospace/advanced manufacturing and deep knowledge of AS9100, ISO, ITAR/EAR, FAA, DoD compliance.

Employer: Enercon Services, Inc.

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA (and other ENERCON offices)

(and other ENERCON offices) Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $99,000 – $180,000/year

Run power delivery projects from planning through delivery, leading teams, managing budgets, and serving as the main client contact. Ideal if you have utility or electrical transmission/substation/distribution project experience and enjoy both technical work and business development. Requires an engineering degree + 3 years relevant experience (or PMP + 6 years); PE license strongly preferred.

If any of these feel close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.