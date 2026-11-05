📅 Free K–8 homework help at San Lorenzo Library

📅 Free after-school homework help in San Lorenzo

Kids in grades K–8 can get free homework help at the San Lorenzo Library Learning Center.

Drop in every Monday–Thursday, 3:30–5:30 PM. No registration needed — just show up during open hours. The Homework Help Center is closed on San Lorenzo School District holidays and teacher in-service days.

If you prefer not to be in photos, videos, or audio recordings, let the library staff know and they will respect your request.

Need accessibility support? An ASL interpreter or closed captioning can be arranged if you request it at least 7 days in advance by contacting your library or emailing accessibility@aclibrary.org.