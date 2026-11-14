San Leon has some wonderful dogs waiting at Bay Area Pet Adoptions for a second chance and a loving home. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Grits is a young mixed-breed pup with a striking black-and-tan coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready to guide a baby dog through training and give him a safe, loving home, Grits could be a great match.

👉 Meet Grits and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Rose is a classic German Shepherd beauty with a tan-and-black coat. She’s looking for a home that understands active, intelligent breeds and can give her both exercise and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel mix

Cocker Spaniel mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Mr. Peabody is described as “sweet as pie” — a handsome 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix with a gentle heart. He may be a little quiet at first, but once he warms up, his sweet nature really shines. He’s dog-friendly and ready for a calm, loving family to call his own.

👉 Meet Mr. Peabody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Raven is a small mixed-breed girl with a sleek black-and-tan coat. She’s the perfect size for someone looking for a little companion dog.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Phantom is a small, white-and-black Chi/Dachshund mix. If you like compact dogs with big personalities, Phantom might be the one you’ve been waiting for.

👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Queso is a medium-sized mixed-breed boy with a soft-looking white and tan coat. He’s a nice in-between size for families who want a dog that’s not too big and not too small.

👉 Meet Queso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (small, mixed)

Terrier (small, mixed) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Winnie is a small terrier mix with a cute white-and-black coat. If you love scruffy, spunky little dogs, Winnie could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Batman is a small black-and-tan Chihuahua mix with a heroic name and a compact frame. He’s ready to swoop into someone’s life and be their sidekick.

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Atlas is a Border Collie mix, a breed known for energy and smarts. He’ll do best with an active home that can give him plenty of exercise and things to do.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Bosco is a 2-year-old, pint-sized pup with “ears for days” and a very cute face. He may be small, but he’s dreaming big about a forever family. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and start his happily-ever-after.

👉 Meet Bosco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (small) mix

Chihuahua / Terrier (small) mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Bay Area Pet Adoptions

Contact: (281) 339-2086

Brisket is a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix and a true “professional cuddle buddy.” He’s quiet, gentle, and happiest when he’s curled up next to his favorite person. If you’re looking for a snuggle partner for cozy nights, Brisket is ready to apply for the job.

👉 Meet Brisket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Leon, TX, consider visiting Bay Area Pet Adoptions or giving them a call at (281) 339-2086 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.