San Leandro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from community clinics to big medical groups. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Asian Health Services

Asian Health Services Location: San Leandro, CA (Main Dental Clinic)

(Main Dental Clinic) Type: On-call / Temporary (no company benefits)

(no company benefits) Salary: Not listed

Work with a mission-driven clinic serving over 50,000 patients with “whole patient” care. You’ll do full chairside assisting, x-rays, impressions, infection control, and patient education—Asian language skills and a California RDA license + CPR/X-ray/coronal polish are required.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)

Location: San Leandro, CA (San Leandro Medical Center)

(San Leandro Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Board-certified or board-eligible ENT physicians can join a physician-led group with strong work-life balance, AI-based charting, and no RVUs. The benefits package includes medical/dental/vision, pension + 401(k), paid leave, malpractice coverage, relocation help, and an interest-free home loan program (approval required).

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: San Leandro, CA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 5×8-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,809.40 (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

Short-term PT travel role with strong weekly pay and housing/per diem support. You’ll need an accredited PT degree, an active license, and about 2+ years of experience; AHS offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing options, and weekly direct deposit.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in San Leandro tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.