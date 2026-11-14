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San Leandro
MLK youth oratorical festival and poetry slam
2 days ago
San Leandro students in grades 3-12 are invited to share speeches, essays, and poetry inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event is the MLK Jr. Celebration Oratorical Festival & Poetry Slam at the Marina Community Center.
The event takes place on January 16, 2027. The submission deadline is January 11. Gift prizes will be given. Learn more at sanleandro.org/mlk.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Leandro
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