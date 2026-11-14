San Leandro students in grades 3-12 are invited to share speeches, essays, and poetry inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event is the MLK Jr. Celebration Oratorical Festival & Poetry Slam at the Marina Community Center.

The event takes place on January 16, 2027. The submission deadline is January 11. Gift prizes will be given. Learn more at sanleandro.org/mlk.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Leandro