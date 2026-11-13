Neighbors are asked to share ideas for the future of the current fire station at 6901 Villareal Dr in Palomares Hills. Supervisor Nate Miley wants to hear from people who live in the area and know the community.

There will be a Palomares Hills HOA meeting on Wednesday, January 20th at 7 PM on Zoom to discuss this. You can join with Meeting ID 830 8030 4147 and Passcode 687212. For questions, you can call 510-670-5717 or email Ashley.Strasburg@acgov.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alameda County