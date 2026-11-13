San Leandro’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like high-tech robotics, classic foundry work, or warehouse action.

Below are several manufacturing & production roles hiring now in San Leandro, CA.

Employer: Charge Robotics

Charge Robotics Location: San Leandro, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on next‑gen solar installation robots doing complex electro‑mechanical assembly, testing, and workshop organization. Great fit if you have 2+ years in mechanical/electrical assembly and want hands-on work with real climate impact at a fast-moving startup.

Employer: General Foundry Service Corp.

Location: San Leandro, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $125,000 per year (based on skills & experience)

Help run a high-mix, low-volume aluminum foundry across multiple casting processes, from gating design and simulation to continuous improvement and safety. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, profit sharing/retirement, PTO, holidays, and sick leave.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: San Leandro, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Load and unload trucks, move materials with forklifts and other equipment, and keep jobs staged and ready for installation. Good for someone with 1+ year of work experience who’s comfortable with physical work and wants a steady warehouse role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.