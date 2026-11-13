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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around San Leandro & Nearby
There are a few interesting free items and offers around San Leandro and nearby Castro Valley right now. If you like vintage finds or need painting work, these are worth a look.
Free Painting Estimate – Washington Manor
Item: Free estimate for house painting (interior, exterior, and cabinets)
Location: Washington Manor, San Leandro, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a free estimate for painting your home’s interior, exterior, or cabinets. The poster notes they offer good prices and lists their website:
www.salazargirlpainting.com.
Free Painting Estimate – Lower Bal
Item: Free estimate for house painting (interior, exterior, and cabinets)
Location: Lower Bal, San Leandro, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Another free estimate offer for painting work across the Bay Area, including interior, exterior, and cabinet painting. Same business and website listed:
www.salazargirlpainting.com.
Vintage Vacuum Gun and Supplies
Item: Vintage vacuum gun plus various cans of supplies
Condition: Vintage; good for collectors or restoration projects (no specific condition details given)
Location: In front of house, 17223 Rolando Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546
Source: nextdoor.com
This freebie includes a vintage vacuum gun and several cans of related supplies. The poster says it’s perfect for collectors or restoration projects. Items are set out in front of the house, so you can likely pick up without contact.
Absolutely Pure Maple Syrup Tin
Item: Vintage “Absolutely Pure Maple Syrup” tin container
Category: Home décor / collectible container
Location: Rolando, Castro Valley, CA (exact street not listed)
Source: nextdoor.com
A vintage maple syrup tin that could work as a small décor piece, display item, or collectible. The listing notes it’s a tin container labeled “Absolutely Pure Maple Syrup.”
Free items and offers like these can disappear fast. If something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.