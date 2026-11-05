Help for flood-damaged farm and ranch land

Owners of agriculture land damaged by recent floods in San Juan County may qualify for help from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA). Contact the local USDA service center to learn about possible aid and to see if you qualify, or book an appointment online with FSA. Find the local service center at https://www.farmers.gov/working-with-us/service-center-locator?fips=35045&state=NM&stateCode=35&cntyCode=045 and make an FSA appointment at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/fsa-office-locator.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Juan County Office of Emergency Management