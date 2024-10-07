REPORT: Sharks' Quentin Musty Requests Trade In OHL

Reports have surfaced about San Jose Sharks top prospect Quentin Musty requesting a trade from the OHL's Sudbury Wolves.

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News was first to report the news.

His report was later confirmed by San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng.

The Sharks selected Musty in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He hoped to crack the NHL roster out of training camp this year but was sent back to the OHL on Sept. 30.

Musty was a dominant player for the Wolves last season, scoring 102 points (43 goals, 59 assists) in 53 games.

Despite Sudbury's season already starting, Musty has yet to appear with the team. NHL Insider Jeff Marek states that the winger resides in his New York home.

The Wolves have released a statement about the situation :

"Quentin Musty is an elite, highly skilled player and an NHL 1st round pick to the San Jose Sharks. Last season, Quentin led the OHL in points per game, and had he played all 68 games, he would have been the league's top scorer. It is unfortunate that he has taken this position, as the areas of his game needing further development to become an NHL player are the exact areas our new coaching staff has been focused on throughout the summer.

This season, the Sudbury Wolves are proud to have an incredible coaching staff, including Scott Barney, Drake Berehowsky, and Andrew Desjardins, who collectively bring over 1,000 NHL games of experience and are all OHL Alumni prior to their professional playing careers. Andrew, a San Jose Sharks alumnus and Stanley Cup Champion, exemplifies how learning to play the game the right way can pave the path to a successful NHL career.

Our priority remains building and developing a strong and competitive team. If a deal arises that significantly improves our team, we will consider it. Until then, Quentin remains an important part of the Sudbury Wolves, and he is welcome to join the team at any time.

We will not have any further comment on the matter as our focus is on our current players and their continued development and success."

The Wolves were very successful last season, with a regular-season record of 38-23-4-3. Through four games this season, they are 2-2.

