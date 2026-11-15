SALT LAKE CITY — This was no more masterpiece by the San Jose Sharks.

But for a team still trying to find its game, a 6-5 comeback shootout win over the Utah Mammoth is hopefully a step in the right direction. San Jose has five points out of their last six.

Tyler Toffoli, Adam Gaudette, Zack Ostapchuk, Eric Pohlkamp, and Dmitry Orlov scored.

Gaudette and Ostapchuk also had the distinction of setting a San Jose Sharks record, scoring six seconds apart, the fastest two goals in franchise history.

After the game, Ryan Warsofsky discussed Orlov’s improved play and Ostapchuk’s confidence, Pohlkamp shared what his dad might do with his first NHL goal puck, Gaudette spoke on why he fought on Macklin Celebrini’s behalf after a clean Andrew Peeke hit, and Orlov talked about his defensive partner Pohlkamp.

A deeper game story with micro-stats from Stathletes and game action clips, Sharks Insight, will be published soon.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on how these messy wins can lead to more confident San Jose Sharks hockey in the future:

Yeah, that’s the hope. Of course, we need to obviously do some things a little bit more consistently. I thought we had some positives in the game that we did, and some things we need to get cleaned up.

Warosfsky, on how much Adam Gaudette and Zach Ostapchuk needed to see the puck go into the net:

Yeah, for sure, especially Chucky. He’s trying to fight it, and his game’s coming along. But to get rewarded with a goal, whether you score two a year or you score 40 a year, they all mean something, and that’s a human reaction when you do something, you achieve something, and I think that’s hopefully a step to where he can just take a deep breath and get to his game.

Eric Pohlkamp

Adam Gaudette

Gaudette, on going first in the shootout:

Working on a bunch of different things, trying to see what works. I had that little fake shot backhand five-hole move in the bag that I’ve been working on, but I think I just came in with a little too much speed and a little too straight on. You know that move. I’m trying to get a fake shot and sell the backhand so he opens up the legs. But I need to slow it down a little and sell that so I have time to sell the backhand. It’s nice to have the confidence from Warso to send me out there. I’ve been working on a bunch of moves that I have in the bag that I feel comfortable with.

Pre-scout, I read something like for righties there, majority of the goals [against Vejmelka] were on a deke. So I trusted that. Sometimes I like to shoot. Sometimes I like to fake a shot. But you know, I trusted the pre-scout. I just didn’t execute it.

Dmitry Orlov

Orlov, on tonight’s win:

We still need to clean up D-zone, momentum in our zone. We just give up a lot chances to other teams. We just make it hard on ourselves, it’s kind of what we talk about everyday. But we’re still learning, young players, new players. So hope we’re gonna figure out quicker, because tomorrow is another big game, Nashville is hot right now.