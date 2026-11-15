SALT LAKE CITY — The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center.

Tyler Toffoli and Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk and Eric Pohlkamp and Dmitry Orlov scored, and the Sharks won 6-5 in the shootout.

Period 1

Jones goal: Off OZ draw, San Jose Sharks get inside, I think Sherwood gets a chance. But Toffoli, who was F3 high, abandons his post. Not sure if there’s communication, does he let Dellandrea knows that he’s diving in? Anyway, turnover right then and there, and a 2-on-1 all the way, Askarov has no chance.

Celebrini penalty: Bad call. Utah player looked like he just dropped his stick.

4 in: Keller goes in box, and Sharks have a PP. Smith mixed into top PP, and a hard Dickinson pass eludes him. I think that’s something for Dickinson to work on to, and I have seen improvement, his touch on passes, can have a little too much velocity.

Sergachev goal: They’re trying to find some answer on the PK. Now starting out Graf-Ostapchuk together. Last couple games, been Graf-Dellandrea. Just no winning formula right now.

Toffoli goal: Good puck movement between Smith and Orlov high, and Toffoli gets it off to side of Vejmelka. Instead of trying to force the alley-oop pass, he just takes it to the net, love, and eventually beats Vejmelka. PP2 had over a minute of time, so Warsofsky trying to balance the units out.

Lee goal: Gaudette pass up the middle to Ostapchuk, Ostapchuk can’t handle it. To be honest, not assigning blame on that particular play, but I do think Ostapchuk not playing with a ton of confidence right now. But that saucer wasn’t the easiest to handle. Some traffic, but I’d like Askarov to squeeze that one. Sharks needed a save there.

Carcone penalty: Kesselring does a good job forcing Crouse off the puck, that’s no easy task. Then he skates it up himself, and draws a penalty. Great shift! PP2 rewarded with first shift on this power play.

2 left: Dellandrea beaut centering pass to Toffoli, but he couldn’t get a shot off. But a too many penalty follows…now Goodrow leading off with Graf.

Solid kill here, Dickinson and Dellandrea with up-ice pressure, Kesselring skates it out too. You can tell Kesselring wants to show his former team his stuff.

Period 2

Smith no-goal: That was textbook. Entry and Smith finds a soft spot to wire the one-timer off Celebrini pass…but it looks offsides? Man, Sharks can’t buy a break. Just got to pick themselves up. Period started with a good Graf to Marchment pass on entry, Marchment shoveled it in tight, and Misa tried to get on rebound. Keep attacking!

1 in: Marchment frustrated with himself on PP, puck died on his stick again. For what it’s worth, I think he’s been better with that last few games. But it’s something that has been a problem this year and should be a plus part of his game.

Gaudette goal: Good read by Orlov to take the space Utah PK gave him, and shoot for the deflection, which Gaudette provides. Gauds needed that, off to slow start, obviously his playing time has been on-and-off.

Ostapchuk goal: Ostapchuk needed that! He’s had his share of breakaway chances this year for his minutes. Good San Jose Sharks bounce for once, looks like Nurse dump-in bounces off Peeke, and Ostapchuk jumps on it with his speed and slides it under Vejmelka.

Dellandrea draw with Peeke: Not sure what prompted it. Before that, Sharks were buzzing in zone, some of their better O-zone play this year, just firing away from point.

6 in: Aggressive D by Nurse on I think But by Askarov, and Misa comes in to take puck, and San Jose attacks the other way. That’s how the Sharks want to defend. Leads to a couple Ostapchuk chances, he gets the promotion with Dellandrea sitting. I like that, give the kid who hasn’t played with a ton of confidence recently some love after his goal, a high. And almost got rewarded.

McBain goal: That’s a bad turnover by Nurse. Puck should’ve been 100 percent on the way out. But Nurse loses it in wrong place, and Mammoth can outnumber down-low.

O’Brien no-goal: That didn’t look like a ton of goalie interference, more Ostapchuk engaging O’Brien, and that obviously bothers Askarov. Wow. Call on the ice no-goal, and their review confirms. Sharks get a break, I think, a gift power play. Big potential swing.

Gaudette draw with Peeke? Some swings but I didn’t see anything really connect. Peeke had buried Celebrini. Maybe not the best timing, as Celebrini and Stenberg were working on a 2-on-2 in tight. And Gaudette gets the extra. But live by the sword, die by it, I like my teammates standing up for each other. Time for the PK to pick up Gaudette. Critical kill here.

Hayton penalty: Sharks PK does it, then Hayton hooks Nurse.

4 left: What a Misa pass to Kesselring all alone in front in 4-on-4. Kesselring and I were chatting in morning, how much he’d love to get his first as a Shark on his friend and ex-goalie Vejmelka. No better chance than there.

3 left: Good two-man game by Stenberg and Marchment along wall, handling PK pressure. Leads to Marchment chance in slot, but he’s got a long release with frame, can’t get off what he wants. Set-up to that point was decent.

2 left: Not sure what happened between Pohlkamp and Keller. Keller hard time getting up.

Period 3

Besides the Smith no-goal, Celebrini line hasn’t created too much, seeing a lot of McBain line and Weegar-Simashev pairing.

Pohlkamp goal: As I was saying…Orlov giving the Sharks good minutes, stands up at the blueline, Celebrini jumps on forced turnover, then navigates his way into Utah wall at blueline, finds late man in Pohlkamp. Celebrini’s gravity there, great patience by him to kick it to open man. San Jose Sharks had some fortune there, Peeke went down injured from earlier Stenberg shot, no whistle at all.

9 left: Orlov just erases McBain. He’s been really good tonight.

7 left: Sharks need a point tonight in this emotionally-charged affair. Celebrini had a Grade-A, but then Mammoth come in hard on Askarov.

Orlov goal: Marchment enters zone, takes pressure, and filters it down to Graf. Low-to-high and Orlov shot seems to surprise Vejmelka.

5 left: Dickinson aggressive on Lee in DZ corner, Celebrini takes it.

Stenberg penalty: A little like Smith’s tripping earlier, young penalties, defending with sticks.

Hayton goal: Kesselring stick not in passing lane, Dickinson a tick slow on Hayton re-direction.

OT

Fun, chaotic game. Misa-Celebrini-Dickinson to start OT.