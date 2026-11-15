Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks didn’t understand the assignment. Or, they weren’t particularly interested in following the instructions.

A nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted the San Jose Sharks’ travel plans to Salt Lake City. The team spent about an hour and a half on the tarmac at San Jose International Airport before being allowed off the plane and sent home temporarily. The Sharks eventually arrived in Salt Lake City around 9:30 p.m. MT.

The travel disruption prompted a hypothetical question: If the NHL couldn’t get officials to Saturday’s match-up, which players would the San Jose Sharks trust to referee it?

There is an actual NHL rule for this scenario. Under Rule 31.11, if the appointed officials can’t make a game and the league can’t find replacements, the teams can agree on substitutes. If they can’t agree, the home team supplies a referee and the visiting team a linesman, from their own respective rosters.

The assignment was to identify the fairest, most honest players on both rosters. Celebrini, sitting next to Mason Marchment in the visiting locker room on Saturday morning at Delta Center, had a different idea when asked about Utah.

“You’d want to take Keller off the ice, no?”

Utah captain Clayton Keller would certainly be a significant loss for the Mammoth. Taking one of their most dangerous offensive players out of the game wasn’t exactly the point, though.

Marchment took a more straightforward approach, picking Michael Carcone for Utah.

“Good skater. I’ve known him for awhile, honest dude.”

For San Jose, Marchment went with Ty Dellandrea.

“Good skater, honest guy. If there’s any scraps, he can get in there and help out,” Marchment said, laughing.

Collin Graf and Michael Misa had the same choice for the Sharks: Kiefer Sherwood. Their reasoning had less to do with impartiality and more to do with his personality.

“For our team, I’d pick Woody, because he likes to yell at the refs,” Graf said.

“Woody,” Misa agreed. “He’s involved. He’s entertaining.”

Sherwood was happy to volunteer for the job himself, although his vision of an impartial game official was questionable.

“I would gladly take the stripes,” Sherwood said. “We would probably have 14 power plays in the first period.”

Sherwood said he enjoys talking with officials during games, usually in a friendly way. He maintained that he could be unbiased, but wasn’t backing away from his prediction.

“I would be very unbiased, of course, but we would also have 14 power plays.”

For Utah, Sherwood suggested taking someone off the Mammoth’s power play, which he said had been playing well. He floated Keller or one of the team’s younger stars like Dylan Guenther.

Michael Kesselring also had a Utah pick, drawing on his time with the franchise. He spent the 2024-25 season with the-then Utah Hockey Club, its first after relocating from Arizona, before being traded to Buffalo and eventually joining San Jose.

Kesselring chose Nick Schmaltz, figuring the forward’s even temperament would make him a good official.

“He doesn’t show emotion very much, so if someone yelled at him, he’d be like whatever,” Kesselring said.

For the San Jose Sharks, Kesselring picked Graf.

“He would be on it, he’d be sharp. School guy, smart guy.”

He cracked, about his new locker room, “Not a lot of honest guys in here.”

The San Jose Sharks had plenty of confidence in their own candidates. Whether the opposition would be comfortable with Sherwood holding the whistle, particularly with his handing out 28 power play minutes in a 20-minute period, is another question.