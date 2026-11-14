The San Jose Sharks are making another change to their first power-play unit. This time, Sam Dickinson is getting a look at the point.

The Sharks have rotated through Luca Cagnoni and Dmitry Orlov and Jacob Trouba in that spot, and briefly tried Will Smith there as well.

The San Jose Sharks could use another option on the power play. San Jose scored 12 power-play goals in 15 games in October, but have managed just three in their first six games in November. The Sharks also went 0-for-5 on the power play against Pittsburgh on Nov. 11.

Now, Dickinson gets an opportunity after putting together a stretch of improved play, on both sides of the puck.

“He’s put a collection of games together,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “It’s helped him earn that spot, he’s done some good things offensively, getting up the ice and creating some offense. This is another step in his development to see if he can do it.”

One Dickinson attribute should translate immediately onto an NHL power play: His skating.

“He can push the pace up the ice on our breakouts and getting into the zone,” Warsofsky said. “We haven’t been good, so things need to change.”

Dickinson wants to use his skating to beat the F1 and force another defender to commit, opening space for a teammate.

“I’m going to skate fast. Use my skating in the right areas, trust myself to beat that first guy, my ability to do that can help the other guys a lot on the power play, to drag one guy in and create space for another.”

Any space and time that Dickinson can give Macklin Celebrini on the drop pass would be welcome, and he’s also got the ability to gain the zone himself, if the PK overcommits to Celebrini.

For Dickinson, part of his development has been learning how to create offense against NHL defenders. He finished his final OHL season with 91 points (29 goals, 62 assists) in 55 games with the London Knights, but that production doesn’t automatically translate to the NHL.

Dickinson had 14 points in 72 games last season and has four points through 19 games this year.

“It’s different than junior, but we’re starting to see some things, some real improvement in his game,” Warsofsky said.

In particular, Dickinson must improve his deception and get more shots through if he wants to become a power play staple at this level.

Per Stathletes, Dickinson’s shot is the Most Blocked Per 60 at 5-on-5 among San Jose Sharks defensemen, both this season and last.

That said, Dickinson feels like he’s getting better.

“I’ve come a long way with that,” Dickinson said. “Knowing there’s little space sometimes you can put a puck through, at this level you have to be good enough to be able to hit those holes. Trusting my shot to get there and trusting the guys in front of the net to do their job there.”

Dickinson cited Trouba and Orlov as perhaps the Sharks’ best defensemen getting shots through, which might explain why the veterans got the nod over him on the PP earlier this season.

And Dickinson is showing a little more deception with the puck up high.

“He looks more comfortable 5-on-5 at the blueline,” Warsofsky said.”He’s been able to make a couple of guys miss and pucks are staying on his stick. He’s executing a little bit more at a higher rate, that gives us confidence in trying this and seeing if he can do it.”

Dickinson said he’s also working on manipulating defenders out of position and create shooting lanes: “Trying my best to make a guy just flip his stick into the position that I want.”

It’s an area where he still sees room to improve.

“The little things, the deception on the line to create the lanes for myself,” Dickinson said. “I still have a long way to go with that, and I want to get a lot better with it.”

No doubt, the San Jose Sharks saw the potential for Dickinson to run a power play since they’ve drafted him. But he’s got just 91 NHL games under his belt.

“It’s more than 100 games, it’s 200-250 pro games,” Warsofsky said, on how long it takes for him to truly assess who a defenseman is at the pro level. “It takes awhile to understand the speed of the game, the scanning of the ice, the momentum swings. It’s a hard position to play. You’re the last line of defense, there’s ups and downs you’re going to go through.”

Dickinson is humbled by the opportunity, and isn’t looking to be someone who he isn’t.

“I’m not going to be dancing the blueline like some of the other guys in the league, so I think it’s just trusting my abilities and doing the things that I know I can really bring to the power play.”