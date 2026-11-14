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Preview/Lines #22: Wennberg Out, When Will Sharks Center Be Back?
By Sheng Peng,3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Alex Wennberg will not play against the Utah Mammoth Saturday night.
That’s bad news for the San Jose Sharks, which just got his stabilizing presence back from injury.
Wennberg was on the ice for morning skate at Delta Center, but didn’t participate in line rushes.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky confirmed that Wennberg is still dealing with the same upper-body injury that sidelined him for 10 games, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 7.
“Just something we got to manage through,” Warsofsky said. “We have three [games in] four [days] coming up here, so something we got to manage. Then we get a couple days, so hopefully, we can get over the hump here.”
Warsofsky didn’t rule out Wennberg for Sunday’s back-to-back against the Nashville Predators.
San Jose Sharks (8-11-2)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Lines will look the same as they did yesterday, as will the power play.
Stenberg-Celebrini-Smith
Marchment-Misa-Graf
Toffoli-Dellandrea-Sherwood
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Nurse-Kesselring
Dickinson-Trouba
Orlov-Pohlkamp
Askarov
PP1: Dickinson-Celebrini-Stenberg-Marchment-Sherwood
PP2: Orlov-Smith-Toffoli-Gaudette-Misa
Utah Mammoth (10-8-2)
Karel Vejmelka should start.