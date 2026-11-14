What’s gone wrong with the San Jose Sharks?

Steve Peters, an NHL video coach for over two decades, diagnoses the Sharks’ defensive-zone and forecheck issues with Zubair Jeewanjee and Sheng Peng. Then, Dan Boyle joins for a quarter-season review of GM Mike Grier, head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Macklin Celebrini, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson and Eric Pohlkamp.

How much does Peters put it on the San Jose coaching staff? Are these the right systems for the talent? How do you know when a coach has lost the room? Does he think the Sharks will turn it around and make the playoffs?

We also evaluate the San Jose Sharks at the quarter mark of the season: What do we think of GM Mike Grier’s work? Head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s? Do we see some hope after the players-only meeting?

Hosted by Zubair Jeewanjee, Sheng Peng, Keegan McNally, and Dan Boyle — the most trusted voice in San Jose Sharks hockey.

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In this episode

🎥 Steve Peters (NHL video coach): defending is a mindset: be quick on pucks to take away skilled players’ time and space. That extra one-to-two seconds is what’s getting the San Jose Sharks beat. His read on the Quinn Hughes goal vs. Celebrini, the Hutton goal confusion vs. the Islanders, the penalty kill, and how good this Sharks team really is.

📊 Zubair Jeewanjee’s Take: “In terms of rebounds generated, we’re also dead last at 1.76. Average is 2.58. Rebound goals, we’ve only had two all season.” The fix: more bodies and second chances at the net front, and patience with a roster that has one of the NHL’s highest personnel turnovers (00:44:50, 00:33:59). He also breaks down how Eric Pohlkamp follows his man and floats back into structure (01:39:15).

🗞️ Sheng Peng: grading Warsofsky’s development work through the quarter season, and Mike Grier’s depth moves: Nurse, Trouba, Marchment and a Vincent Trocheck what-if.

🏒 Dan Boyle: players-only meetings from inside the room, and why puck poise and slowing the game down matter for Celebrini and the young Sharks.

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Sponsors

🏒 BladeTech Hockey: use code SJHN10 for 10% off at bladetechhockey.com

🏒 Bring Hockey Back: use code SANJOSEHOCKEYNOW for 15% off at bringhockeyback.net

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Follow San Jose Hockey Now

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𝕏 X: x.com/Sheng_Peng

🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4l4mpADVRh5IPCdD2uRw1i

🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/san-jose-hockey-now-podcast/id1694200934

📸 Game photos: Dean Tait / Sport Shots Media · Derek Bahn

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TIMESTAMPS

00:00:00 Steve Peters & Dan Boyle: Who’s To Blame for Sharks’ Slow Start?

00:01:41 Steve Peters: What’s Going Wrong With San Jose Sharks?

00:05:31 Sharks’ Defensive Zone: Are They Overthinking It?

00:08:22 Quinn Hughes’ Goal vs. Macklin Celebrini, Broken Down

00:17:01 Hutton Goal Confusion vs. Islanders & Ryan Warsofsky’s Explanation

00:23:30 Coaching Staff Changes & the New D-Zone

00:25:45 Why the Sharks Chose This Defensive System

00:29:08 Do the Sharks Have Personnel for Hybrid System?

00:33:59 Zubair: Roster Turnover & How Much Rope to Give

00:38:13 How You Know a Coach Has Lost the Room

00:44:50 Zubair: Sharks Dead Last in Rebounds; 2-1-2 Forecheck

00:50:47 Why the Sharks’ Penalty Kill Is Failing

00:58:39 How Good Is This Sharks Team? Steve Peters’ Verdict

01:00:58 Sponsor: BladeTech Hockey

01:02:04 LA Loss & the Players-Only Meeting with Dan Boyle

01:10:56 Dan Boyle on Puck Poise & Slowing the Game Down

01:14:30 Zubair: Quinn Hughes Beating Celebrini One-on-One

01:16:54 Macklin Celebrini’s Puck Poise & Growth Area

01:24:52 Sam Dickinson‘s Development & a PP1 Path

01:28:04 Sheng’s Pooh Bear

01:39:15 Zubair: Eric Pohlkamp Impressions

01:46:19 Grading Warsofsky’s Quarter Season: Development

01:54:49 Veterans: Michael Kesselring, Darnell Nurse & Mason Marchment

02:06:33 Grading GM Mike Grier: Depth, Jacob Trouba & Vincent Trocheck

02:11:12 Sponsor: Bring Hockey Back

02:11:55 PWHL San Jose Sea Lions Name with Eli Fastiff

#SanJoseSharks #Sharks #NHL #StevePeters #RyanWarsofsky #MikeGrier #MacklinCelebrini #SanJoseHockeyNow

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